The Finnegan Wallet By Lost Dutchman Leather – 100% Made In The USA

This is the Finnegan, it’s a minimalist flap-style vertical wallet designed to carry all the things you need and none of the things you don’t.

One of the key drawbacks to traditional leather wallets is their bulk, combined with the fact that many of us overload them all manner of receipts, tickets, coupons, and other ephemera that we don’t really need. This leads to the Costanza-effect and it helps keep physiotherapists gainfully employed.

In recent years there’s been an increasing number of companies appearing that are bucking the age-old big wallet trend and instead developing smaller, slimmer wallets that are lighter and more efficient.

The team over at Lost Dutchman Leather have created a new line of wallets that are all 100% handcrafted in the USA from leather that’s sourced and tanned in the USA. Each wallet they make is guaranteed to last a lifetime, which isn’t something we’re used to seeing, and they explain that each one gets better over time as they age and patina in their own unique way.

The Finnegan wallet was designed to hold up to 10 cards as well as folded cash, and the secure front flap keeps cards and money safely tucked inside.

The edges are all saddle stitched for longevity and when you place your order you can choose you leather color and your contrast stitching color to personalize the wallet – they also offer free monogramming.

