These are Pan Am aircraft catering trolleys that has been restored by the team at BordBar in Germany, and converted into an entirely unique liquor cabinet on wheels.

Each of these trolleys is sourced directly from the airline industry, BordBar buys many decommissioned aircraft parts and equipment in bulk for this project and their other products, like Aviationtags. Each trolley is then restored at their facility in Germany before being offered for sale.

When ordering your BordBar trolley you can choose to have one with airline markings in place, like Pan Am or Lufthansa, or you can have an unmarked example with blank aluminum sides.

Each trolley rides on four sets of double caster wheels and they have a foot brake at the front to keep them from rolling off down the aisles of the aircraft on their own. At the top you’ll find a handle for pushing it along, and there’s a locking front cabinet door allowing access to the inside.

Once your trolley is selected you’ll be given a series of options for customizing it. One option is to add the Drink Equipment set for serving snacks, cocktails, and drinks to friends at parties, other sets include the Serving Equipment set that allows you to cater food and drink from the trolley, there is a Lounge Equipment set which is useful for serving cigars and liquor, and the options continue from there.

As you may have surmised, these trolleys don’t come cheap, though you do have the peace of mind of knowing that they’re genuine, and that each one has been restored in Germany. Pricing starts at €1,638 or approximately $1,791 USD, and it goes up from there as you add additional packs (if you desire).

