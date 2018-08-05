Watch The 1986 Finke Desert Race – Australia’s Toughest Off-Road Challenge

The Finke Desert Race is the toughest race in Australia and one of the toughest in the world. It’s an event that’s been held annually since 1976 – when a group of dirt bike riding friends held an impromptu “there and back” challenge from Alice Springs to the Finke River and back.
They raced on the service road that ran alongside the Ghan railway that runs from Adelaide to Darwin, up through the middle of the continent. The train line was re-routed in the 1980s, but the race stayed on its original path where it remains to this day. In recent years the Finke Desert Race has become a global event, with competitors coming in from not just all over Australia, but from the USA, Europe, and further afield.
This film is the original TV coverage of the event from 1986, and it includes what is possibly the best opening line you’ll hear from a narrator this year. The coverage includes a lot of helicopter footage which helps give an idea of the vastness of the Australian outback – Australia is roughly the same size as the continental United States after all.
If you’d like to read more about the race or register to compete, you can click here to visit the official website.
Related Posts
The Vincent Black Lightning was the fastest and most desirable motorcycle in the world when it was released in 1948. A factory-delivered Black Lightning was capable of 150 mph if you were brave enough, and no small amount of bravery was required as braking technology hadn’t yet caught up with rapidly increasing horsepower levels. The…
Read More
Malcolm Smith is one of the world’s pre-emiment off0rad racers, he primarily raced motorcycles but in the 1970s while recovering from a broken leg, he built his own off-road racing buggy and competed in both the Baja 1000 and the Baja 500.
Read More
The Attila Mark 3 was one of the racing cars built by British garagistes Mark Perry and Val Dare-Bryan of Racing Developments of North London in 1964 and 1965. Dare-Bryan was a former Lotus employee who had worked side-by-side with both Colin Chapman and Frank Costin – and he decided in the mid-1960s to leave…
Read More
Kathrin Longhurst is an artist born behind the Iron Curtain in East Berlin in 1971, she started art classes at 14, but they were interrupted when she escaped with her family to Sweden at the age of 15. After traveling widely throughout Europe, Asia and America, Kathrin settled in Sydney and pursued her passion for…
Read More
Drag-U-La is a fully-operational drag car designed by Tom Daniel and built by George Barris and his team in 1964. It was restored in more recent years to fulfill the wish of Al Lewis (Grandpa Munster), who wanted to see the car one last time before he passed away. The restoration was completed in time, and…
Read More
Each kangaroo leather wallet by Tailfeather Goods is handmade by husband and wife duo Scottie and Natalia in Australia. Kangaroo leather is highly prized around the world for its incredible hardiness, it’s lighter and stronger than either cow or goat leather, it has 10x the tensile strength of cowhide and is 50% stronger than goatskin….
Read More