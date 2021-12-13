This is the new Fender® X MoFi® PrecisionDeck Turntable, as the lengthy name suggests it’s a collaborative design between iconic American guitar makers fender and MoFi, or the Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab.

The plinth (main body) of this turntable is made from the same Ash wood that Fender often uses in their electric guitars, it has been optimized for low resonance and given the same tricolor sunburst finish as many of the American guitar maker’s instruments.

MoFi was founded back in 1977 by Brad Miller, the company became famous in audiophile circles in the 1970s for the extremely high quality master recordings they created. Company engineers used master tapes and created new vinyl records using a careful half-speed technique that resulted in very high audio quality.

More recently the company has turned its attention to high-end turntables including the StudioDeck, UltraDeck, and the new PrecisionDeck created in collaboration with Fender.

Just 1,000 examples of the Fender® X MoFi® PrecisionDeck will be made, and each will be numbered with a nameplate not unlike an automotive VIN plate. The turntable uses a stepped-pulley AC motor with excellent speed stability for pitch accuracy, this Delrin® pulley has two positions for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speed selection respectively.

The deck also uses a 10 inch Ultra tonearm with high-quality ball bearings for low friction in the vertical and horizontal plane, as well as Cardas Audio wiring, and gold-plated RCA connectors.

The 1.3 inch thick Delrin® platter offers increased mass, MoFi explains that this results in blacker sonic backgrounds and a lower noise floor. Delrin® is a next-generation polymer developed by Dupont with a highly crystalline structure that offers impedance match to vinyl records.

As you may have guessed these turntables don’t come cheap, they cost $3,495 USD apiece and each is made in the United States.

Images courtesy of Fender and MoFi