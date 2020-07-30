The Squire K-Canvas® Workshop Apron – 20x The Tensile Strength Of Regular Cotton Reading time: about 1 minute. Clothing

Gear

Tools

This is the Squire K-Canvas® Workshop Apron, it’s made from Earnest Co’s proprietary K-Canvas® material, a heavy cotton and Dupont Kevlar® blend that results in a comfortable and hard-wearing material that has excellent flame-resistance and 20x the tensile strength of regular cotton.

Earnest Co. is a New Zealand based company that makes some of the toughest workwear in the world. The team at Earnest Co. spend months developing each item, testing it relentlessly and reworking the design and materials until they’re 100% happy with it.

The Squire K-Canvas® Workshop Apron has a primary chassis of K-Canvas® to ensure it can withstand everything from sparks to sharps and everyday wear. The back of the apron is made from a waxed 300 gsm medium weight breathable cotton for all-day comfort, and it has a solid strapped cross back design with soft-edge webbing to remove the pressure from your neck.

In order to keep your phone safe and at hand Earnest Co, have added a padded pocket to the top centre of the apron well above the waist line. This keeps your phone out of danger and means it’s easy to access when you need it.

There’s a reinforced triple pocket section lower down for general storage and the apron uses tough triple stitching throughout for longevity. We talked to the folks at Earnest Co. and they’re offering a 15% discount on all of their products for Silodrome readers with the code – SILO15

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2020