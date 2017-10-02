Earnest K-Canvas® Tasker Motorcycle Pants

K-Canvas is a new material developed by the team at Earnest Co. to offer the comfort and wearability of cotton canvas, with the extreme durability of Dupont Kevlar®. Through trial and testing they created a fabric with 52% heavy duty canvas and 48% Kevlar® that’s comfortable to wear, and is so strong it easily passed the forthcoming EN 17092 Certification Standard.
The goal that Earnest set out before developing the Tasker was to create work pants like no others in the world. They had to be comfortable and breathable for use in oftentimes hot workshop environments, but they also had to be strong enough to offer serious protection for motorcyclists, and protection from tears, cuts, rips, burns, and punctures.
The new material they developed is called K-Canvas®, it has 20x the tensile strength of regular work canvas/denim with a rated 4.39 second slide time on asphalt. K-Canvas® is used exclusively in the Tasker pant, with double layer reinforced front leg panels and rear heel sections
, triple reinforced rear pocket entries
, extra deep front pockets
, a padding-protected gadget pocket, and a handy 3-compartment tool pocket.
