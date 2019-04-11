A Scratch-Built 40% Scale Model of a Ducati Square Case Engine

This Ducati square case model engine is exact down to the smallest detail, it’s not made from a commercially available kit, each of the over 200 components was cast from patterns drawn from the original factory parts from a full scale engine.
The model features stainless steel fixings throughout to add to the realism, and the carburettor bell mouths have steel gauze covers just like the original. The model measures in at 320mm x 220mm x 270mm (12.5″ x 8″ x 10″) and it comes with a mounting boss and a wooden plinth. Each is hand-finished and offers excellent detail throughout, looking so much like the real thing you could be forgiven for trying to start it.
Although Ducati started out making small capacity single-cylinder motorcycles they became famous in the 1970s for their Fabio Taglioni-designed L-twins. An L-twin is essentially just a V-twin built by Ducati with a 90º angle between the cylinders, it’s thought they chose the name for two reasons, firstly that an “L” has the same shape as the side profile of the engine, and secondly it was to differentiate themselves from American motorcycle manufacturers who had made the V-twin their own.
L-twins are still used in many modern Ducati motorcycles, obviously they’ve been considerably upgraded over the intervening decades but their character still remains, and it’s much loved by the Ducatisti around the world.
This model is due to be auctioned by Bonhams on the 27th of April, all proceeds will go to The Joan Seeley Pain Relief Memorial Trust and the estimated hammer price is between £350 and £450. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can click here to visit the listing.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
Every now and then I like to feature something slightly ridiculous, and the Ka-Bar Tactical Military Spork definitely fits the bill. Although there’s clearly humor to be had with anything called a tactical spork, it does actually look kind of useful as a cheap ($13~), lightweight cutlery option for when you’re out in the wild….
The BSMC x Ethen Cafe Racer Goggles are a collaborative effort between The Bike Shed and the Italian goggle specialists at Ethen. Eye-protection is an exceedingly important thing for motorcyclists, when riding we’re essentially throwing our faces at 70 to 80+ mph down a highway, so even just colliding with a stationary housefly will cause…
The Subaru 22B was built between March and August 1998 in very limited numbers to celebrate both Subaru’s 40th anniversary and the 3rd consecutive manufacturer’s title in the World Rally Championship. The car is considered by some (including me) to be one of the best looking Subarus ever built, with its sleek coupe body, flared…
The Rodeo Gloves are a new offering from the world famous Barcelona-based custom motorcycle powerhouse Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles. The team at Fuel aren’t just product designers and bike builders – they run the annual Scram Africa Rally through the Sahara, and they specifically develop that they want to wear themselves while out in the desert….
The Aether Mojave Jacket is a modern take on the iconic cotton canvas motorcycle jackets that were used extensively by early motorcyclists as well as pilots and motorists thanks to the excellent breathability and water-resistance of waxed cotton canvas. The Aether Mojave Jacket – Technical Specifications Modern times call for modern materials, so the Aether…
Rusty’s Magazine is a new motoring publication with a refreshingly egalitarian approach to cars – they don’t judge based on value, genre, class, or popularity, they simply feature what they like. Issues come out quarterly featuring individual cars from Miuras, to hot rods, and RWB Porsches, to Volvo Amazons. There’s also event coverage at annual…