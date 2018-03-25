Documentary – The Paris – Dakar Rally: The Beginning – 1979 to 1997

Paris – Dakar Rally: The Beginning – 1979 to 1997 is a 1 hour and 20 minute documentary about the early, formative years of the now globally celebrated endurance rally. The first few rallies were a far cry from the modern event, they were little more than amateur races across some of the most inhospitable environment on earth, with very little in the way of support crews or outside help.
This documentary covers both the two and four wheeled entries, giving the highlights of the races from the first event in 1979 to the 1997 running of the rally. The early races were from Paris to Dakar in Senegal, however the threat of terrorism and civil unrest in Mauritania have now caused the race to move to South America, where it’s likely to remain for the foreseeable future.
Many of the vehicles that have taken part in the Paris Dakar Rally have become legends, as have their drivers (or riders), and the race is rightly regarded as the toughest off-road endurance event on the annual calendar.
If you’d like to visit the official Dakar website you can click here.
Related Posts
Doctor Who is a seminal science fiction TV series from the UK, it first aired in 1963 (3 years before Star Trek began), and it’s continued in various iterations since. Over the decades there have been 12 Doctors in the lead role, playing variations of the same character: a humanoid alien from the planet Gallifrey,…
Read More
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA was the out-and-out race version of the Giulia Sprint GT road car – just 500 GTAs were built for homologation and today they’re highly sought after by collectors and vintage racers. The Story of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA The “A” added at the tail end of the…
Read More
Dan Gurney passed away on Sunday the 14th of January 2018. He’ll be forever remembered as the man who started the tradition of spraying champagne on the winners podium, after his popular victory at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans with co-driver A. J. Foyt. The list of Dan Gurney’s achievements is long, and…
Read More
This is the original Jeep and Robby the Robot (suit) from the exceedingly influential 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet – Amazingly they’re coming up for public sale as a twofer, and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be front and centre on the radar for every serious sci-fi collector in the world. The film…
Read More
The mid-engined Cooper-Climax Bobtail was an early part of a major global motorsport revolution. Its mid-engined layout combined with a space frame chassis and lightweight alloy body would form a template that would be copied far and wide – eventually becoming the de facto structure for almost all sports racing cars.
Read More
The Shelby Cobra is one of those larger than life cars that we’ve all owned at one time or another, typically at 1:18th scale. The Dragonsnake is an extremely rare variant of the Cobra, it was a dominant force on the 1/4 mile strips of the USA in the mid-to-late 1960s, taking victories from coast…
Read More