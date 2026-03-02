This is the Arc®, it’s listed as the most advanced Leatherman multitool ever, offering 20+ tools in one, and each tool can be locked into place when open to ensure it can be used safely.

The Arc® opens up as most Leathermans do to show a pair of needle nose pliers that also have built-in wire cutters and an electrical crimper. Inside the handles there are a plethora of other tools, including a MagnaCut® steel knife – offering better corrosion resistance and edge retention than normal steel grades used in knife production.

History Speedrun: Leatherman Multitools

The Leatherman story began in 1975 when Tim Leatherman, a mechanical engineering graduate from Oregon State University, embarked on a backpacking trip across Europe with his wife.

It was during this journey that Tim found himself frequently in need of a versatile and compact tool that could perform multiple tasks – he soon realized that there was a gap in the market for a product that offered more than a Swiss Army knife while still remaining lightweight and compact.

Upon returning home to Oregon he put his mechanical engineering degree to work and began working on his first prototype, a multi-tool that combined the functionality of a pair of pliers with a variety of other essential tools. After several iterations and a number of years of development, the first Leatherman multi-tool, the Pocket Survival Tool (PST), was born in 1983.

The PST was an instant hit, and the company quickly outgrew its humble beginnings. By 1984, Leatherman Tool Group had moved to a larger facility and expanded its product line. Leatherman produces and assembles its tools in Portland, Oregon and they offer a 25 year warranty on their wares.

The Leatherman Arc® Multitool

The Leatherman Arc® was developed as the most advanced multitool that has ever been offered by the American company. It has 20+ features built-in, see them all listed below, and as you might expect it comes with the multi-function needle nose pliers up top.

Leatherman Arc® Functions:

MagnaCut® Knife Blade

Needlenose Pliers

Regular Pliers

Large Bit Driver

Diamond-coated File

Small Bit Driver

Wood/Metal File

Pry Tool

Premium Replaceable Wire Cutters

Premium Replaceable Hard-wire Cutters

Impact Surface

Large Screwdriver

Bottle Opener

Can Opener

Awl

Spring-action Scissors

Saw

Wire Stripper

Electrical Crimper

Edge File

The folding knife in the Arc® has a MagnaCut® blade, this is a type of steel developed by Larrin Thomas that offers an exceptional blend of high edge retention capabilities, excellent toughness, high resistance to corrosion, and it’s relatively easy to sharpen compared to other high-performance steels.

The Arc® has compatibility with the Leatherman Bit Kit ecosystem, meaning you can add extra drivers if required. All main tools lock into place for safety, and it comes with a removable pocket clip, and a PVD coating.

It’s now available to buy direct from Leatherman here, each one is made in Portland, Oregon they all comes with the 25 year Leatherman warranty.

Images courtesy of Leatherman