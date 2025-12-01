This is the Camp Roll Sleeping Bag from Montana-based company Smith + Rogue. It’s built with a 100% cotton canvas outer shell that has a DWR (durable water repellency) coating.

Inside you’ll find a 100% cotton flannel inner lining – no artificial fabrics inside or out for people who prefer a traditional camping rather than sleeping inside a bag made from plastic-based textiles.

History Speedrun: Smith + Rogue

Smith + Rogue is a Montana-based outdoor apparel, camping, and gear company focused on Western-influenced outdoor goods and equipment. The company was founded in Montana by a group of friends who come from a wide variety of backgrounds including rodeo, rock climbing and fishing, skateboarding, river running, hunting, skiing, backpacking, and ranching.

The founders explain that they started the company to design practical clothing and simple, long-lasting equipment designed for everyday use in rural and backcountry environments, with an emphasis on straightforward functionality.

Smith + Rogue’s range includes men’s and women’s apparel alongside a small (but growing) line of gear, including sleeping bags, travel bags, and tents. The company is based in Great Falls, Montana, and its range of gear is a mix of workwear and Western-style clothing.

The Smith + Rogue Camp Roll Sleeping Bag

The sleeping bag measures in at 7.5 ft in length and 3 feet in width, meaning its plenty big enough for even the largest of adults, and it has sewn in straps in the foot of the bag for easy rolling and storage – it also comes with a storage sack.

Inside it contains a hollow fiber synthetic insulation which offers the best balance between low weight and heat retention, and the sleeping bag can be ordered in a three season or a four season version – with the latter having more insulation for use in snowy, wintry conditions.

It’s now available to buy directly from the official Smith + Rogue store here with an MSRP of $149 USD, or an additional $10 for the four season version.

Images courtesy of Smith + Rogue