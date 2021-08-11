Dakota Waxed Canvas Bag By Buffalo Jackson

This is the Dakota Waxed Canvas Bag by the team at Buffalo Jackson. The design for this bag was modeled on an old vintage leather and canvas bag that belonged to their father’s college roommate who went off to Vietnam, and sadly never came home.

The styling of the bag is almost entirely utilitarian with a main chassis of waxed 15 oz cotton canvas, the base, straps, and fittings are all vegetable tanned top grain leather, all held in place with hammered copper rivets.

Unlike the original, the modern version contains an interior laptop sleeve as well as three interior pockets for pens and a phone. The bag also has an outside zip compartment for travel documents, a side accessory pocket for pens, and it has an internal flap to protect the bag’s contents.

When carrying the bag you can choose between the padded shoulder straps or the side handle, and the leather base is designed to handle daily use without wearing through. The Dakota Waxed Canvas Bag measures in at 12″ long x 28″ high x 10″ wide and it weighs in at 5 lbs empty.

Folding top canvas bags like this have been used for millennia, they remain popular today for their toughness and longevity, with modern versions like this also adding padded shoulder straps to make carrying them easier on longer journeys.

