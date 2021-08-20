This is a Cosworth DFX INDY racing engine that’s been converted into a glass-topped coffee table, and it now has the eye-watering sticker price of $4,999 USD.

Now that may seem like a lot of money for a flat surface designed to hold ceramic mugs, but there’s a good reason for it.

You see the glass table top is mounted to a Cosworth DFX INDY engine, a V8 that won the Indianapolis 500 10 times from 14 attempts with drivers like Rick Mears, Johnny Rutherford, Al Unser, and Bobby Unser working the throttle.

The Cosworth DFX engine was a modified and turbocharged version of the Cosworth DFV, the most successful engine ever used in Formula 1, it powered various teams to 155 wins from 262 races between 1967 and 1985.

The engine also propelled teams to 10 Formula One Constructors’ Championships, and 12 Formula One Drivers’ Championships.

As if that wasn’t enough, it also powered two 24 Hours of Le Mans winners, six Formula 3000 champions, and it won all USAC and CART championships between 1977 and 1987.

So with all this in mind the $4,999 USD price tag for this coffee table starts to make a little more sense. The seller explains that the table has a 36″ diameter and a total height of 29″, the weight isn’t listed however they are offering free shipping via the Fastenal Blue Lane freight shipping service.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual eBay listing or make him an offer you can click here to see it.