This 1982 Chevrolet K20 Scottsdale has been fitted with a 1973 Caveman Camper and the original 6.2 liter diesel V8 has been removed and replaced with a more modern and more powerful 7.4 liter (454 cubic inch) gasoline V8.

Four-wheel drive camper rigs like this exploded in popularity in the 1970s, they allowed an entire generation of Americans to venture off the beaten trail for weekends or weeks at a time, with (almost) all the modern conveniences of a house.

Fast Facts – A Chevrolet K20 4×4 Caveman Camper

The Chevrolet K20 is a member of the Chevrolet C/K family of pickup trucks that were released in 1959 and sold until the year 2000 through four generations, with a slew of major upgrades over the decades.

These trucks were all body-on-chassis with a front mounted engine that drove either the rear wheels only or all four wheels on the 4×4 models. Both single and double cab versions were offered.

The 1982 Chevrolet K20 you see here is from the third generation of the model series. This example is 4×4 and it has a three-speed automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer case. The original 6.2 liter diesel V8 has been replaced with a 7.4 liter gasoline V8.

The truck is fitted with a 1973 Caveman Camper with its original wood-veneer paneling, high-pile green carpeting, and flower-patterned upholstery. The camper has four jacks allowing it to be removed so the truck can be used separately.

Caveman Campers

Caveman campers entered production as early as 1958, there’s a very limited amount of reliable information about the company online, likely as they ceased production back in 1980.

It appears that the company was based on Vancouver Island in Canada and that they built truck campers, travel trailers, and Class C motorhomes.

The Caveman Camper you see here is a great example of 1970s-era truck camper, it’s finished with a slew of retro features like wood-veneer paneling, high-pile green carpeting, and flower-patterned upholstery.

Inside you’ll find a double bed sized alcove above the truck cab, a dinette with with seating for 3-4 people, a toilet and shower, a kitchenette with a sink/tap, refrigerator, oven and gas burners, and plenty of cabinet space.

The camper is showing signs of age, as you might expect for an unrestored example that’s almost 50 years old. That said it all appears to be entirely serviceable, and it’ll be popular with fans of retro interior design.

The Chevrolet K20 4×4 Camper Shown Here

The pickup truck you see here is a 1983 Chevrolet K20 with the “Scottsdale” trim option, a step up over the Custom Deluxe and base trim levels.

This K20 has a 4×4 drivetrain with a three-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. As mentioned above this truck was originally fitted with a 6.2 liter diesel V8, this engine has since been removed and replaced with a considerably more powerful 7.4 liter (454 cubic inch) gasoline V8.

The truck is finished in a Mahogany Metallic over Almond two-tone paint scheme, and it has front and rear hitch receivers, Rancho RS5000 shock absorbers, locking front hubs, twin fuel tanks, a CB radio, an AM/FM cassette player, and air conditioning.

The camper is fitted with four jacks, with one at each corner. These can be lowered to the ground to act as legs, allowing the truck to be removed and used normally, then returned and rettached when you want to take it somewhere new.

If you’d like to read more about this camping rig or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bring A Trailer. It’s being offered for sale out of Salem, Oregon.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer