This is a 1989 Chevrolet G20 Van that has been given a 4×4 conversion by the specialist team at the Pathfinder Equipment Company in California.

It’s now just about the perfect overlanding vehicle, though at the moment it still has a rear bench seat fitted. If this was removed and a simple camper fit out was completed this van would make an ideal on and off-road tourer.

Fast Facts – A Chevrolet G20 Van Pathfinder 4×4

This 1989 Chevrolet G20 Van has been converted to 4×4 by Pathfinder Equipment Company in California, making it an ideal overlanding vehicle. It features a 350 cubic inch V8 engine, four-speed automatic transmission, and dual range transfer case for off-road capability.

The van is part of the third generation Chevrolet Van series, which had a 25-year production run from 1971 to 1996. This generation became popular in the custom van movement and Vansploitation films of the 1970s.

The exterior is finished in gold with vinyl graphics, while the interior retains much of its original condition. It includes front bucket seats, a rear bench seat, and a touchscreen display. The van rides on 20″ steel wheels with 35″ Firestone tires.

Currently offered for sale in Bozeman, Montana on Bring a Trailer, this G20 Van comes with additional wheels, tires, and spare parts. With the rear bench removed, it could easily be converted into a camper for extended road trips.

The Chevrolet Van

The Chevrolet Van would make its debut in 1964 as a replacement for the outgoing Corvair Corvan/Greenbrier series of vans, and it would remain in production over three generations until 1996. Customers could order their Chevrolet Van in a number of different body styles including passenger van, cargo van, and as a cutaway van chassis for custom versions – including camper vans.

The first generation of the Chevrolet Van had a compact design, and unlike its rear-engined predecessors it had a front-mounted engine and a cab-over design. It was a relatively compact van, designed to compete with the Ford Econoline, Dodge A100, and the Volkswagen Type 2 Van from Germany.

The second generation Chevrolet Van would make its first appearance in 1967, it was significantly modified over the earlier version, with longer available wheelbases, more powerful V8 engine options, and a more modern front end design.

The third generation would be released in 1971, this is the version that would remain on sale for decades until 1996 – a 25 year run. This version of the Chevrolet Van was a complete redesign over its forebears, with a new unibody chassis that made use of many mechanical components from the Chevrolet C/K family of pickup trucks.

This generation of the Chevrolet Van was also sold as the G20 Van, Chevrolet Sportvan, GMC Vandura, and the GMC Rally. The GMC Vandura would famously be used as the “A-Team Van” in the smash hit ’80s TV series of the same name.

The third generation Chevrolet Van and its stablemates would become a major part of the 1970s custom van movement, and they would feature heavily in the Vansploitation films of the era.

Today, these vans have been rediscovered by a new generation in the United States and Canada, and many convert them into campers for prolonged road trip adventures.

The Chevrolet G20 Van Pathfinder 4×4 Shown Here

The van you see here is a Chevrolet G20 from 1989. It’s powered by a newer 350 cubic inch (5.7 liter) Chevrolet small block V8 which sends power back through a four-speed automatic transmission.

It’s finished in gold paint over a matching gold interior, and it has red, white, and black vinyl side graphics with a sliding side door, tinted windows, and window louvers on the rear swing doors.

As mentioned in the introduction, this van has been given a full conversion to four-wheel drive by the team over at the Pathfinder Equipment Company in California. It now has front and rear live axles, increased ground clearance courtesy of off-road suspension, and a dual range transfer case offering both high and low range.

The interior of the van remains in largely original condition throughout, with dual bucket seats up front separated by a wide center console over the “dog house” or engine cover. There are cupholders, and a more modern touchscreen display, as well as an updated steering wheel.

It rides on a great looking set of white-finished 20″ steel wheels with 35×12.50″ Firestone Destination X/T tires on all four corners, it has front disc brakes with rear drums, and it has a set of dual Skyjacker steering dampers fitted.

In the back you’ll find a gold carpeted cargo space as well as a three-seater bench with arm rests and seat belts. This seat is quickly removable, allowing the van to be converted into a simple camper relatively quickly if required.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Bozeman, Montana on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, it comes with additional wheels and tires, spare parts, and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

