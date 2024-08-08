This is a Ferrari Enzo F140B V12, it’s said to have been removed from an Enzo that had sustained front end damage – and as the engine was installed out back it remained unscathed.

The F140B engine is a 65º V12 with double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing, electronic fuel injection, a compression ratio of 11.2:1, and a total swept capacity of 6.0 liters or 366 cubic inches. It is capable of 660 bhp at 7,800 rpm with 485 lb ft of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Ferrari Enzo was developed as a modern successor to the likes of the Ferrari 288 GTO, as well as the F40 and F50. Image courtesy of Ferrari.

The Ferrari Enzo, also marketed as the Enzo Ferrari, was a supercar developed using a slew of current Formula One technologies including a carbon fiber chassis and body work, an F1 paddle shift transmission, and carbon silicon brakes.

The engineers could have left it there and still had a remarkable vehicle, but they opted to take it one step further. As the Enzo would, of course, not need to compete in F1 it also didn’t need to be restricted by the FIA rulebook, and as a result it was decided to include some features that were strictly forbidden in Formula One.

The most notable of these forbidden technologies was the use of active aerodynamics. On F1 cars the wings have to remain fixed, they’re not permitted to flex over a certain amount, and they’re banned from being adjusted by the driver during the race – for more downforce in the corners and less drag on the straights for example.

The Ferrari Enzo was given an advanced active aerodynamics system that was controlled automatically based on the speed of the car. The front spoiler and rear diffuser were adjustable, allowing for 343 kilograms of downforce at 200 km/h, 775 kilograms of downforce at 300 km/h, and 585 kilograms of downforce at the car’s top speed of 355 km/h (221 mph).

The Enzo was powered by a completely new V12 that was said to have drawn on Ferrari’s extensive Formula One experience. It has an alloy block and heads, a Bosch Motronic ME7 fuel injection system, and a blistering red line of 8,200 rpm – remember this is a 6.0 liter V12, so the sound at higher RPMs could best be described as Biblical.

Just 399 examples of the Enzo would be built, it followed in the footsteps of other limited-edition, high-performance Ferraris from history like the 288 GTO, F40, and F50. The vehicle also laid the groundwork for a number of other supercars that shared its platform, including the Ferrari FXX, the Ferrari P4/5 by Pininfarina, the Maserati MC12, and the Ferrari FXX Evoluzione.

The rear engine lid opens to show the Ferrari Enzo F140B V12, an engine that was developed solely for this vehicle. Image courtesy of Ferrari.

The Ferrari Enzo F140B V12 engine you see here is now being offered for sale out of Costa Mesa, California on Bring a Trailer on a rolling engine stand.

Importantly, it retains its intake plenum, Bosch throttle bodies, ignition components, and ancillary equipment. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer