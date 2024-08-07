This is the new Unimatic UT4 Tool Watch, it was developed as a tough, military-grade tool watch for everyday use that would also be affordable to the vast majority of buyers – with an MSRP of just $380 USD.

As you might expect from Italian watchmaker Unimatic, the UT4 Tool Watch has a stainless steel case, a an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, it’s water resistant to 300 meters or 984 ft, and it’s made in Italy.

Unimatic: A History Speedrun

Unimatic was founded by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato in 2015 in Milan, the two men had met and become friends while studying industrial design at the prestigious Politecnico di Milano (Polytechnic University of Milan).

They started out there partnership by buying vintage watches together, quickly realizing they had very similar taste. Eventually the two men, now graduated with degrees in industrial design, began the process of designing their own watches.

The first watch they put into limited production was the Unimatic Modello Uno, a minimalist dive watch that took some inspiration from the classic dive watches of the 1950s, but was a unique design unto itself.

The Modello Uno would set the DNA of the company, and in the years since they’ve remained true to their founding principles – creating highly-functional, minimalist dive watches with affordable MSRPs.

Typically, Unimatic releases new watch designs in very limited numbers, once they sell out that design is retired, never to be used again. One of the positives of this philosophy is that it’s highly unlikely that you’ll ever bump into a person wearing the same model Unimatic watch as you.

The Unimatic UT4 Tool Watch

The Unimatic UT4 Tool Watch is one of the newest releases from the Italian firm, as the name implies it’s a tool watch in every sense of the term, with tough construction, a reliable movement, and an affordable asking price. Many modern tool watches have strayed far from that last criteria.

The watch has a 316 stainless steel case and case back, with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal over the black dial. It has white numbers, markers, and hands with Super-LumiNova® C1 lume for low-light visibility.

The movement is a Seiko VH31 quartz unit that offers excellent reliability at a fraction of the cost of an automatic mechanical movement, as a result the price of the watch can be far lower than it would otherwise be.

The watch comes with a black military-style nylon strap, and as noted higher up, it’s made in Italy, and water resistant to 300 meters or 984 ft with an asking price of $380 USD.

Visit The Store