The Can-Am Chronograph by Omologato – $468 USD

This is the Can-Am chronograph by Omologato, it’s limited to just 200 pieces worldwide, and it comes at a refreshingly affordable price point just under $468 USD.
Omologato is a British watchmaker founded by Shami Kalra that specialises in creating motorsport timepieces at prices people can afford. Each watch comes with a five year warranty of mechanical faults within the movement and a reassuring 14 day “no-quibble” refund policy.
The Can-Am chronograph features classic styling with a 42mm width and an 11mm height, it has a stainless steel case which is capped with a flat mineral glass. Inside you’ll find an almost bulletproof Japanese quartz chronograph movement and the watch is water resistant to 10 ATM or 100 metres/328 feet.
The strap that ships with the watch is a black leather rally design, it’s 22mm wide and there are a number of other straps available from the Omologato online store including a papaya orange NATO strap that looks excellent on the Can-Am.
The face of the watch has a matte finish with McLaren Can-Am inspired papaya orange on the 12, 2, 4, 8, and 10 markers. There’s a date window at the 6 o’clock position, the two chronograph registers are at the 3 and 9 o’clock positions, and there’s a tachymeter dial around the outside of the primary dial.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
These are the new Belstaff Montgomery gloves, they’re classically styled motorcycle gloves from one of Britain’s oldest motorcycle outfitters that have been developed specifically for warmer weather use. Belstaff was founded in 1924 by…
Land Rover 50 Year Adventure is an hour long documentary about one of the world’s most important off-road vehicles – the Land Rover. The Land Rover concept famously started out humbly in the post-WWII…
Nicola Martini, known in the motorcycle community as Mr Martini, is one of the original custom motorcycle builders – he’s been building motorcycles since 1994 and working under the Mr Martini label since 2003. He’s…