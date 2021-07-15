Brutus Rampante Off-Road Motorcycle Boots Reading time: about 1 minute. Boots

These are the new Brutus Rampante boots, they’re off-road motorcycle boots designed and made in Italy from locally tanned cowhide in the style of classic motocross and enduro boots used in the 1950s and 1960s.

The team behind Brutus are all motorcyclists themselves and the purpose of starting this new company was to create a line of moto gear that was made in Italy to a high standard – not imported from a distant country with unknown quality control levels.

The Brutus Rampante has an upper made from vegetable tanned leather, they have a padded shin and protection over the ankles. Entry to the boots is by size zipper and there’s an upper strap with a press stud to keep them securely fastened when riding.

As with most motorcycle boots, the Rampante has an additional leather guard stitched over the mid foot area to protect the boots from wearing down due to gear changing. This leather guard is present on both the left and right side boots as many vintage motorcycles have right-side gear shifters.

Inside the boot you’ll find a soft sheep leather insole, the external sole is made from tank rubber with a chunky tread pattern for good grip on all surfaces. Brutus are offering the Rampante in sizes from 37 to 46, and there’s a size guide on the site to help ensure you get the right size first time.

