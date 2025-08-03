The Eroded Ford Mustang By Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham

This is the Eroded Ford Mustang, it’s a 1:64 scale model of a sculpture by celebrated American artist Daniel Arsham, whose work includes many 1:1 scale cars carved from stone with his unique “eroded” style that makes them look like they’re thousands of years old.

This Hot Wheels model is based on the 1:1 scale sculpture of the 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the Steve McQueen movie “Bullitt,” the original was made with Daniel working closely with the original prop master from the film to ensure excellent attention to detail.

Who Is Daniel Arsham?

Daniel Arsham is a New York-based artist whose work blends architecture, sculpture, and performance with an eroded, time-warped aesthetic. Born in Cleveland in 1980 and raised in Miami, Arsham studied at Cooper Union in New York, where he began developing a fascination with the urban environment and how time distorts our relationship with objects.

Early in his career, Arsham collaborated with choreographer Merce Cunningham, which opened the door to working across mediums and instilled a strong sense of movement and theatricality in his art.

Arsham is perhaps best known for his “fictional archaeology” series – these are sculptures of everyday items like cameras, basketballs, and cars, reimagined as if they were unearthed relics from the far distant future.

These works are often rendered in materials like volcanic ash, quartz, and selenite, giving them the fragile, decaying feel of ancient ruins. It’s a style that plays with time and nostalgia, treating modern pop culture as if it’s already part of the distant past.

He’s also a co-founder of Snarkitecture, a collaborative design studio that applies a similar playful, archaeological lens to architecture and installations. His commercial collaborations have ranged from Dior and Rimowa to Porsche, and he’s produced limited-edition works with figures like Pharrell Williams and Kim Jones.

Arsham’s work has been exhibited widely, from the Perrotin galleries to the Musée Guimet in Paris. His ability to blend the fine art world, commercial design, and pop culture without losing his artistic voice has made him one of the more recognizable artists of his generation.

The Eroded Ford Mustang By Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham

As noted higher up in the introduction, this is a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels model of the 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the Steve McQueen movie “Bullitt,” but it’s been reworked by artist Daniel Arsham in his signature “eroded” style, making it look like an ancient artifact.

Each of these models is based on the Hot Wheels ZAMAC chassis, with a body made from Silkstone and finished in Arsham Black with s rystallized erosions. If you’ve always liked Arsham’s work, this is a great way to get one of his pieces on your desk without breaking the bank. Or breaking the desk.

Only a limited number of these are being made, and they’re being offered for sale now on Hot Wheels with an MSRP of $70 USD.

Images courtesy of Hot Wheels