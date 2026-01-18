This is the Piloti Luxe Boot, it’s a classically-styled brogue wing tip with the patented Piloti Roll Control 2.0™ heel, designed to offer the pedal feel of a dedicated racing boot.

The Luxe Boot was developed to offer drivers a boot they can wear with more formal outfits, while still offering the tactile feel of the company’s more sports-oriented driving shoes. At first glance there’s little sign they’re driving shoes at all, save for that subtle roll at the back of the heel.

History Speedrun: Piloti

Piloti was founded in 1999 by footwear designer Kevin Beard and his wife D’Arlene Beard, an illustrator. Beard’s central idea was to apply motorsport ergonomics to street-ready shoes, through Piloti’s patented curved-heel “Roll Control” design – developed to improve pedal feel and reduce heel fatigue during performance driving.

From the outset, Piloti differentiated itself from traditional driving moccasins by genuine racing credibility. Early products included SFI-approved fire-resistant racing shoes alongside leather driving shoes intended for daily use.

This dual focus helped Piloti build a loyal following among track-day drivers and car enthusiasts rather than those who just wanted the look. Piloti was later acquired by a larger company, and significantly restructured to help it grow its US and international sales.

The firm remains popular today, with a broad line of products all anchored around its driving footwear. Piloti offers a number of sneaker-style driving shoes as well as some classically-styled leather boots, all with the Roll Control™ heel, now in version 2.0.

The Piloti Luxe Boot

The Piloti Luxe Boot is one of the newer offerings from the driving enthusiast footwear company, each is made with burnished Italian leather in Portugal with the Roll Control 2.0™ heel for reduced fatigue on long (or spirited) drives.

The rubber outsole has a vintage tire tread pattern and the leather upper has a classic brogue wing tip pattern with blind eyelets for easy lacing. The boots also have a padded heel for ankle support and that signature taillight stitch on the back.

Sizing from 8 to 14 US is on offer here and there’s a sizing guide on the store page to ensure you get the right size first time. Both Rustic Brown and Black colorways are on offer, and Piloti offers 30 day returns.

Images courtesy of Piloti