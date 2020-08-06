British Leyland T-Shirts by Roy McCarthy Reading time: about 1 minute. British

This series of British Leyland t-shirts was created by graphic designer and illustrator Roy McCarthy celebrate the memorable advertising from one of the United Kingdom’s most famous (or perhaps infamous) automakers.

There are four t-shirts in the series, they include the Allegro Tee, the 18-22 Tee, the Triumph Tee, and the Ital Tee. Each one is printed on a 100% combed cotton Continental N03 t-shirt offering a slightly fitted cut, quality construction, and they’re all Fair Wear Foundation certified.

Roy McCarthy is from Liverpool in England, he explains that he “spent a large part of his childhood trapped in the back of a succession of Austin Allegros, Triumph Acclaims and Rover 200s, inhaling second-hand smoke and listening to country and western music” – which may explain his interest in oftentimes overlooked British automobiles.

British Leyland was an automobile and engineering conglomerate formed in the UK in the late 1960s when British Motor Holdings and Leyland Motors merged. The company had a deeply troubled history due to a multitude of factors and it turned out many less-then-memorable vehicles. That said, there is a certain blue collar charm to many of the original British Leyland cars, through admittedly I may be biased as I have one sitting in the garage.

The t-shirts are being produced by Everpress and they’re available to be shipped to most countries including the UK, USA, EU, and further afield by first class mail. Each t-shirt costs £20.00 which works out to approximately $26 USD and the first batch is available now.

Get Yours Here – Allegro Tee – 18-22 Tee – Triumph Tee – Ital Tee

