This 1967 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 is said to be a stalled project that was undertaken back in the early 2000s. The car was fitted with an American 4.6 liter Northstar V8 and repainted silver, soon after this the project stalled.

Sadly, the original owner has now passed away and the car is being offered for sale by his widow. It’s currently located in Seabeck, Washington and it comes with a Washington title in the owner’s name. It’s important to note that this is a non-running project car and will likely need plenty of work to complete.

Fast Facts – The Ferrari 365 GT 2+2

The Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 was unveiled at the 1967 Paris Motor Show as the successor to the 500 Superfast, in the lineage originally carved out by the 250 GTE. As the model name suggests, the 365 GT 2+2 has a two + two seating arrangement, GT stands for grand tourer, and each of the 12 cylinders has a displacement of 365cc.

The 365 GT 2+2 was designed by Aldo Brovarone at Pininfarina, the front bore a resemblance to the 365 California though the cars shared no panels. Each body was made by hand at Pininfarina and then shipped to Ferrari to be completed.

Power was provided by the 4.4 liter Tipo 245 version of Ferrari’s Colombo V12 producing 320 bhp at 6,600 rpm, this was sent back through a 5-speed transmission to the rear wheels. The 365 GT 2+2 was given independent front and rear suspension, and four wheel disc brakes.

Interestingly, the 365 GT 2+2 would be the first Ferrari to feature power steering and air conditioning as standard for the American market. Inside it had space to accommodate four adults in comfort, and the trunk was able to hold plenty of vacation luggage.

The Four-Seat Cars That Helped Keep Ferrari Alive

When the Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 1967 it had an important job ahead of it. While the more sporting Ferraris would get the headlines and the bedroom wall posters, the 365 GT 2+2 would sell in high numbers, bringing in much needed funds for the Italian automaker and ensuring the books remained in the black.

In some respects, the early 2+2 Ferraris were early precursors to models like the Ferrari Purosangue SUV that entered production in 2022. They were larger, less sporting vehicles with ample trunk space that could accommodate more than two people – while they may not have been as fast or appealing as models like the 250 GT SWB they sold in much higher numbers.

The first major 2+2 model from Ferrari was the 250 GTE, a car that was said to have been developed because Enzo Ferrari needed a car that could accommodate himself, his driver, his wife, and their pet dog.

The 250 GTE quickly became a best-seller for Ferrari as it offered far more practicality than the company’s other models – it could seat four and had actual useable trunk space. The model was sold from 1959 till 1963, when it was replaced by the similar Ferrari 330 GT 2+2.

The 330 GT 2+2 was made from 1964 to 1967 and much like the model that had come before it, it was a best-seller for Ferrari bringing in much needed revenue. By this time the Ferrari 2+2 genre was well-established, and the company knew how important it was to their bottom line, so significant time and effort was expended developing their next 2+2.

The Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 Debuts

In 1967 the Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 would debut with much sleeker styling by Aldo Brovarone at Pininfarina that borrowed some inspiration from the earlier 365 California – also a Pininfarina design.

The 365 GT 2+2 would be the first series production Ferrari 2+2 with independent rear suspension, the earlier cars had relied on live rear axles. It also received disc brakes front and rear, and an interesting hydro-pneumatic, self-leveling rear suspension developed with Koni.

The model was based on a 2650mm wheelbase chassis consisting of large section oval main tubes with cross bracing and sub assemblies to hold the body. The bodies were all made by hand at Pininfarina and then sent to Ferrari where the fit out would be completed.

Power was provided by the 4.4 liter Tipo 245 version of Ferrari’s Colombo V12 producing 320 bhp at 6,600 rpm and sent back through a 5-speed manual transmission.

Performance was brisk for a four-seat car by the standards of the late 1960s, it could reach a top speed of 245 km/h or 152 mph, making it ideal for taking the family on a road trip across the Continent.

Production of the 365 GT 2+2 ran from 1967 to 1971 by which time 800 of them had been made. It would be the first Ferrari to feature power steering and air conditioning as standard for the American market, and it was succeeded by the controversial and far more angular Ferrari 365 GT4 2+2.

The Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 Shown Here

The car you see here might be considered sacrilegious by some, as the original Ferrari Colombo V12 has been removed, its place now occupied by a General Motors Northstar V8.

The exact story of how this engine swap came to be is only partly known. It was bought by a new owner in the early 2000s but there is no word as to whether it still had its original engine in place. It seems likely the this might be one of the many Ferraris from this era to lose its original engine due to the cost and complexity of correctly maintaining a Colombo V12.

This cost and complexity led to many of these V12s being replaced with an American V8, these engines were cheap, plentiful, and they could be maintained by any mechanic in the nation.

Whatever the reason, this Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 is now without its V12 and powered by a 4.6 liter version of the Northstar V8, an advanced engine with an alloy block and heads, double overhead cams, variable valve timing, and four valves per cylinder.

Depending on the specific version, this engine is capable of up to 300 bhp and 295 lb ft of torque in factory specification. It was originally used in cars like the Cadillac Allanté, Cadillac Eldorado, Cadillac DeVille DTS, and more.

As mentioned in the introduction, this car is a now long-stalled project that will require a fair amount of work to complete. The engine is fitted and mated to a 700R4 4-speed automatic transmission, and the engine is fitted with a Holley Commander EFI system, and a dual side-exit exhaust system.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Seabeck, Washington with 19,000+ miles on the odometer, an owner’s manual, service records, and a Washington title in the owner’s name. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer