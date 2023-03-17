The Bremont S500 was the first dive watch to come from the highly-regarded team at Bremont. It has a classic design with a chronometer-rated Swiss automatic movement, a highly-legible design for use underwater and in low light, and it’s water resistant down to 500 meters or 1,640 ft.

Bremont was founded back in 2002 by brothers Nick and Giles English with their headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, England.

The brothers set out with the ambitious goal of returning world class watch making to British shores after a long absence – back in the 1800s it’s estimated that half of the world’s watches were made in Britain and many of the mechanical marvels that make modern automatic watches tick were first pioneered in the British Isles.

The Bremont S500 has a stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick® case with a scratch resistant DLC treated case barrel. Inside you’ll find a soft iron anti-magnetic Faraday cage to protect movement and a patented anti-shock movement mount.

The movement itself is a modified calibre 11 ½”’ BE-36AE automatic chronometer. It has 25 jewels, a glucydur balance, an Anachron balance spring, a Nivaflex 1 mainspring, 28,800 bph, and a 38 hour power reserve.

The case back is a decorated stainless steel screw-in design, this was chosen due to the excellent water resistance that it offers, and on the flip-side of the watch you’ll find a domed anti-reflective, scratch resistant sapphire crystal.

The design of the dial is classic mid-century dive watch through and through, with a clear design including dot and bar markers, large hour and minute hands, and a second hand with a red tip. All are finished with a Super-LumiNova® for nighttime and low-visibility legibility.

All Bremont watches are handmade in Britain and they come with a three year warranty. The Bremont S500 can be had for £4,195 if bought directly from the company’s website, which works out to approximately $5,100 USD.

