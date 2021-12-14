This is the new Blitz Stormproof Duffle Bag, it’s the latest creation from Fred and Hugo at Blitz Motorcycles, a duo that have been building both bikes and gear out of their secretive Paris workshop for well over a decade.

Blitz first started out back towards the beginning of the modern custom motorcycle renaissance of the 2000s, their builds are instantly recognizable and they’ve been highly influential on many other builders.

Blitz Motorcycles have now been delivered to a number of countries and continents, and they typically turn out a handful of new motorcycles each year.

In recent years Blitz founders Fred and Hugo have turned their design chops towards motorcycle gear. They both ride motorcycles through the busy streets of Paris as well as doing longer trips across the European countryside – this allows them to design, make, and test motorcycle gear that will work in a wide array of scenarios.

The Blitz Stormproof Duffle Bag was designed to fulfill a number of functions, it comes with two padded backpack straps that can be clipped on or off in a matter of seconds. This allows you to change it from a duffel to a backpack when required, then back again.

In backpack mode it’s perfect as a weekender-style bag for a few days away on your motorcycle carrying a couple of changes of clothes and some other essentials. In duffel bag mode it’s the exact right size for airline carry-on baggage, and it an be slung over your shoulder for easy carrying around town.

Each bag is made from a heavy-duty stormproof tarpaulin material with waterproof zippers, there’s a small external pocket for frequently needed items with a waterproof zipper, and the bag comes with built-in nylon carry handles that wrap around the bag’s body.

It measures in at 49 cm high x 27 cm wide (19.2 inches x 10.6 inches) and it has a total capacity of 28 liters. The bag retails for €105 and you can buy it directly from Blitz Motorcycles in Paris by clicking here, or by hitting the red button below.

Visit The Store