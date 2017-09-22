The new Black Brand Carnivore Jacket was styled to evoke the mid-20th century gear worn by Marlon Brando in The Wild One. It has a hidden conceal carry pocket, adjustable waist buckles, stretch shoulder panels for comfort, vents, YKK® zippers, and hidden reflective piping.
The jacket is made from distressed top-grain leather and it has a removable quilted liner, making it a 4-season jacket depending on just how cold your local winters get. Each purchase also benefits injured returning veterans thanks to the Black Brand partnership with Homes for Our Troops.
Impressively, each Carnivore Jacket comes with a 6-year warranty against manufacturer’s defects – significantly more than typically offered, indicating that Black Brand is very confident in the quality of their work.
Buy Here
