Auto Design Prints – 100% Cotton T-Shirts – Porsche 911, Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari F40

This new series of t-shirts from the team at Auto Design Prints were designed to celebrate three of the most important cars of the ’80s – the Porsche 911, the Lamborghini Countach, and the Ferrari F40.
Each t-shirt is made from premium, ethically sourced, 100% organic cotton with a screen-printed design on the upper left hand side.
The folks at Auto Design Prints worked hard to find ethically sourced, 100% organic cotton with a (verified) 90% reduced carbon footprint through green, renewable energy manufacturing processes.
The screen printing is all done in Bath, England by a small independent company, and each batch of t-shirts is made by hand.
The t-shirts all come in a regular unisex fit with sizing ranging from S through to XL, you can choose from the three designs including the Porsche 911, the Lamborghini Countach, and the Ferrari F40.
Auto Design Prints are currently funding a full production run on Kickstarter with the t-shirts selling below what they will eventually sell for in stores, £20 for one design or £48 for all three.
The company are also selling their highly regard automotive prints to help fund the project. The normal concerns that exist with Kickstarter projects about orders not being fulfilled are largely a moot point here as Auto Design Prints are all ready a well-known and highly regarded company with a history of delivering.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Triumph Spitfire – An Introduction The paradoxical thing about the Triumph Spitfire is that it didn’t spit fire. The original Supermarine Spitfire fighter aircraft was powered by a huge supercharged Rolls-Royce V12 engine and was fitted with up to eight machine guns so that it truly did spit fire from engine exhausts and guns….
The Aether Mojave Jacket is a modern take on the iconic cotton canvas motorcycle jackets that were used extensively by early motorcyclists as well as pilots and motorists thanks to the excellent breathability and water-resistance of waxed cotton canvas. The Aether Mojave Jacket – Technical Specifications Modern times call for modern materials, so the Aether…
All surviving examples of the Brough Superior SS100 are special, but some are a little more special than others. The Brough you see here is one such special motorcycle, though somewhat unusually it’s not special because it won races or was owned by a celebrity – it’s special because it belonged to a young lady…
In the 1960s both Steve McQueen and Evel Knievel owned Triumph TT Specials, McQueen often raced his Triumphs with notable success, and Knievel used his in the life and death world of stunt jumping. The most famous Triumph TT Special was undoubtably the example used by Evel Knievel for the Caesar’s Palace fountain jump on New…
This Land Rover Defender 1:10 scale remote control model from Tamiya sits on a full four-wheel drive chassis with lockable differentials, oil-filled coil over dampers on all four corners, a live rear axle, and independent front suspension. The Land Rover Defender is a 4×4 that needs no introduction, it’s a descendant of the original Series…
This Heck On Wheels hat is the work of the team at Go Fast Don’t Die, a brand that started among a group of friends as a saying that one of their mother’s would say to them when they left to go on a group ride: “Go Fast, Don’t Die”. Pretty soon members of the…