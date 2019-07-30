Auto Design Prints – 100% Cotton T-Shirts – Porsche 911, Lamborghini Countach, Ferrari F40 Reading time: about 1 minute. British

Clothing

This new series of t-shirts from the team at Auto Design Prints were designed to celebrate three of the most important cars of the ’80s – the Porsche 911, the Lamborghini Countach, and the Ferrari F40.

Each t-shirt is made from premium, ethically sourced, 100% organic cotton with a screen-printed design on the upper left hand side.

The folks at Auto Design Prints worked hard to find ethically sourced, 100% organic cotton with a (verified) 90% reduced carbon footprint through green, renewable energy manufacturing processes.

The screen printing is all done in Bath, England by a small independent company, and each batch of t-shirts is made by hand.

The t-shirts all come in a regular unisex fit with sizing ranging from S through to XL, you can choose from the three designs including the Porsche 911, the Lamborghini Countach, and the Ferrari F40.

Auto Design Prints are currently funding a full production run on Kickstarter with the t-shirts selling below what they will eventually sell for in stores, £20 for one design or £48 for all three.

The company are also selling their highly regard automotive prints to help fund the project. The normal concerns that exist with Kickstarter projects about orders not being fulfilled are largely a moot point here as Auto Design Prints are all ready a well-known and highly regarded company with a history of delivering.

Visit The Kickstarter

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019