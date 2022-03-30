Seiko announced in 2021 that they were reissuing the Hybrid Dive Watch, often referred to as the “Arnie Watch” due to its appearance on the wrist of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the films “Predator” and “Commando.”

The reissue has proven hugely popular, largely because of its association with Schwarzenegger and two of his most iconic 80s films, but also because they’re excellent watches with an affordable MSRP of $525 USD.

Fast Facts – The Seiko “Arnie” Hybrid Dive Watch

This watch is the modern version of the classic 1982 Hybrid Diver’s Watch, it has the styling and functionality of the original with some updated technology to improve it even further – including solar charging built into the dial.

The modern version comes in three versions, Black, Army Green, and the Black/Blue PADI Scuba diving version shown here.

Fans of 1980s Arnold Schwarzenegger movies will recognize the watch from the films Commando (1985) and Predator (1987), he wore the watch in both films which led to it becoming an 80s icon in its own right.

The reissue is currently available, it has an MSRP of $525 USD, a 6 month power reserve, a red and blue one-way rotating elapsed timing bezel for diving, and hands and markers treated with LumiBrite for low-light visibility.

The Seiko Prospex PADI Special Edition

When Seiko reissued the 1982 Hybrid Diver’s Watch with some modern upgrades there was much interest in the watch collecting community.

The original version of the watch had become popular in the 1980s due to its toughness, its combination of both analogue and digital elements, and of course for its appearances in the films Commando (1985) and Predator (1987).

The new version of the watch makes it just as ideal for commando duties as its forebear, it has a tough case, a screwdown crown, pushers, and caseback, a hassle-free silicone strap, and it’s water-resistant to 200 meters (660 feet).

Unlike the original, the new version has improved modern solar and battery technology, it charges from sunlight right through the dial and the onboard rechargeable battery can last up to 6 months once fully charged.

The watch has an alarm, a stopwatch function, local time indication mode, power reserve display function, LumiBrite hands and markers for low light legibility, and a 47.8mm case diameter.

This is the PADI Special Edition version of the watch, it has a classic blue and red color scheme and it’s been officially endorsed by PADI for use while scuba diving. Seiko also notes that the watch follows ISO standards and is suitable for scuba diving.

