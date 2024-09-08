This is an original 1920s-era Birglow “Auto Signal” indicator hand, it was developed at a time when people would use their hands (or their full arms) sticking out the side of the car to indicate turns or lane changes.

Not everyone wanted to have their arm out in traffic (and weather) for obvious reasons, and as a result a number of solutions were developed. These solutions were typically signs or arm-shaped levers that could be deployed outside the vehicle on each side when a turn needed to be made.

The hand could be deployed when the driver wanted to turn, allowing the driver to keep their arms inside the vehicle at all times.

The Birglow “Auto Signal” indicator hand was developed in the 1920s, it was one of the most technically advanced of the early indicator systems. It would be mounted to the outside of the vehicle and the controls would be fitted inside – the driver would then use the controls to extend the hand when needed via a cable system.

Interestingly the first electrically operated turn signal would be invented by Hollywood actress Florence Lawrence. She would also invent the first electrically operated brake signal, which wad connected directly to the brake pedal and deployed at the rear of the car whenever the brake was pressed.

This is Hollywood actress Florence Lawrence, she would invented the first electrically operated turn indicator, and the first electrically operated stop signal.

It would be her mother, Lotta Lawrence, who invented the first electrically operated windscreen wipers. The mother and daughter duo never patented their inventions, missing out on many millions in potential licensing fees. Perhaps the upside is that their inventions would go on to save countless lives over the decades to come.

The Birglow “Auto Signal” indicator hand is due to cross the auction block with Bonhams in mid-September with a pricer guide of £100 – £200 or approximately $125 – $250 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams