Anker PowerPort Solar Charger – 3 Panel – 21 Watt – Dual USB

The Anker PowerPort Solar Charger is designed to keep your devices charged when camping, traveling overland, or otherwise off the grid. It has dual USB ports capable of charging almost any portable device including iPhones, Android devices, iPads and tablets, cameras, GPS units, flashlights and more.
With an MSRP of $59.99 USD it offers an affordable, compact solution for staying charged in the field – when folded up the unit measures in at 11.1″ × 6.3″, and when folded out it measures in at 26.4″ x 11.1″.
It’s designed with stainless-steel eye-holes on each corner so that it can be opened and attached vertically to your backpack to charge devices on the go, whether you’re hiking, riding a motorcycle, or your bag is stowed on a roof-rack.
The main body of the Anker Powerport is rugged polyester canvas, and the PET polymer-faced solar panels are sewn directly into it. These 21 Watt SunPower solar panels are 21.5 to 23.5% efficient, giving enough power to charge two devices simultaneously.
When laid out ready to charge, the Anker PowerPort Solar Charger has a sleeve on the righthand side that allows you to tuck your devices out of direct sunlight whilst charging. It also comes with an 18-month warranty, and importantly it has built-in short circuit and surge protection.
Buy Here
Related Posts
This Railroad Spike Throwing Axe is the work of John Carter, a blacksmith and police officer based in Livingston, Texas. John is an avid and talented blacksmith with his own coal-fired forge, each of his creations are made by hand using either traditional forging techniques or stock removal. The latter of which is a knife…
Read More
Each pair of Urban Shepherds boots are handmade using traditional methods in a Portuguese workshop that began making boots for the working class in the 1950s. They still use many traditional methods, combined with some more modern materials to create footwear that lasts for years – and is more comfortable than the shoes worn by…
Read More
The Overland 5000 Stout Bell Tent is a base camp solution for those who prefer camping as it was back in the old days, when things were made of leather, brass and canvas. Each tent is made from 10.10 oz marine boat shrunk, double weave, army duck canvas from the USA, and they use hefty…
Read More
K-Canvas is a new material developed by the team at Earnest Co. to offer the comfort and wearability of cotton canvas, with the extreme durability of Dupont Kevlar®. Through trial and testing they created a fabric with 52% heavy duty canvas and 48% Kevlar® that’s comfortable to wear, and is so strong it easily passed…
Read More
A compass is a must-have item for any trip, whether you’re off to hike across a mountain range or just taking a trail down to a local river. Before the age of GPS the compass was the only handheld device that could tell you where to go, and unlike a GPS device, your compass will…
Read More
The Morgan Motor Company was founded in 1910, and have survived where many failed by weaponizing their British heritage. The company is now best known for their classically-styled roadsters and their quirky Three-Wheelers, recently they’ve released some more modern machinery in the shape of the Aero8 Roadster. This suitcase is one of Morgan’s other creations,…
Read More