Alpinestars Distance Fleece – A New Retro Mid-Layer

Reading time: about 1 minute.

The Alpinestars Distance Fleece is a retro sweater from the Italian motorcycle gear manufacturer designed to reference the styling of the ’60s and ’70s – the era when the company was first established and making a name for itself.

Alpinestars was founded by Sante Mazzarolo in the early 1960s in the Northern Italian town of Asolo. The company name is a reference to both the Alps and the famous Alpine star flower, this is why the company logo includes both an “A” and a star.

The Distance Fleece is made from 280 GSM 80% cotton with 20% polyester, it has a solid fleece body and sleeves with pre-curved arms with a neck gusset, a rib along the cuffs and waist, and a minimalism Alpinestars logo across the chest.

The sweater is offered in both charcoal (shown above) and black (shown below), with sizing ranging from S through to XXL. The pr-curved sleeves form fit are designed to make the Distance Fleece ideal as a layer under your motorcycle jacket but above your base layer, and there’s a handy sizing chart on the website.

Buy Here

Alpinestars Distance Fleece Black

  • Author Bio
  • Contact Me
Ben Branch Profile Picture Silodrome - Alpinestars Distance Fleece - A New Retro Mid-Layer
Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

https://silodrome.com/author/benjamin/
Published by Ben Branch - November 21st 2018