This is a 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback that has been completely rebuilt, repainted, and fitted with a new 408 cubic inch Windsor V8 from BluePrint Engines – capable of 464 bhp and 509 lb ft of torque.

The suspension and brakes have also been uprated to better handle the improved power output, and the car has a newly upholstered interior with a fresh coat of Bullitt-spec Highland Green paint for good measure.

Fast Facts: A 408 V8-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback

The 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback received a thorough rebuild between 2020 and 2023, including a full repaint in Bullitt-spec Highland Green, a new black vinyl interior, Dynamat insulation, and a retro-look stereo. It retains its classic styling but incorporates a slew of modern upgrades for improved performance, comfort, and reliability.

Power comes from a new BluePrint Engines 408 cubic inch Windsor V8 producing 464 bhp and 509 lb ft of torque, equipped with aluminum heads, a Weiand intake, Holley 750 cfm carburetor, and electronic ignition. The drivetrain behind this includes a Tremec TKX 5-speed manual and Currie 9″ rear end with helical limited-slip differential.

The suspension now has Global West tubular control arms, 620 lb/in front coil springs, adjustable strut rods, Koni shocks, and leaf springs at the rear. Braking is handled by Wilwood Dynapro calipers, while EPAS electric power steering aids drivability. Subframe connectors were installed help improve chassis rigidity.

Originally restyled in 1967 to accommodate big-block engines and meet new safety regulations, the 1968 Mustang featured a wider, longer body, larger grille, concave tail panel, padded dash, and improved suspension geometry. This example blends that iconic design with contemporary levels of performance.

The First Major Restyle Of The Mustang

In 1967 Ford unveiled the first major restyle of the Mustang platform, though they had been careful to keep the much-loved styling in place with only subtle changes so as not to upset the applecart – after all, this was a model that had become a national bestseller after its release just three years earlier.

The changes were driven by three main factors – growing competition from GM’s new Camaro, the need to fit larger big-block V8s in the engine bay, and evolving federal safety regulations.

The body was widened and lengthened slightly, giving the car a more aggressive look and a little more interior room. The front track increased by 2.5 inches, and the engine bay was re-engineered to accommodate Ford’s then-new 390 cubic inch FE-series big-block V8, which joined the lineup alongside the existing small-block and six-cylinder options.

The styling of the car was subtly modernized, the grille opening became larger with a more prominent horizontal bar, and the pony emblem was centered without the surrounding corral on most models. The side scallops were less pronounced, and the rear quarter panel vents were reshaped. Fastbacks also gained louvered vents, while coupes had decorative trim panels. The tail lights were larger, and the rear panel was concave.

Inside, the dash was redesigned with a padded top for safety, it has a recessed instrument cluster, and more comprehensive safety equipment including an energy-absorbing steering column, dual-circuit brakes, and side marker lights – all mandated by new federal rules.

Suspension geometry was refined for better handling, and disc brakes were optional on all models. The range of transmissions increased slightly to include both 3- and 4-speed manuals, as well as the Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic automatic.

The styling of these 1967-on Mustangs has long been a favorite with enthusiasts, and when the Mustang was restyled in 2005 for the fifth generation, it was given retro looks that most closely resembled the 1967-1969 models.

The 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback Shown Here

The most famous 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback is undeniably the Highland Green example driven by Steve McQueen in the 1968 film Bullitt.

The car shown in this article is also a 1968 Fastback, and it’s also finished in Highland Green, but it’s not intended as a replica – perhaps more of an example of what McQueen might have driven if he had access to all the parts and equipment we have at hand nowadays.

This car was rebuilt between 2020 and 2023, and brought up to a specification that I think McQueen himself would have loved. It was given a newly built engine from BluePrint Engines, it’s a 351 Windsor that’s been given a displacement boost to 408 cubic inches (6.7 liters), and it now produces 464.4 bhp at 5,900 rpm and 509.4 lb ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

This engine has been fitted with aluminum heads, a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, a Holley 750 cfm carburetor, and an electronic ignition. Power is sent back through a Tremec TKX 5-speed manual transmission and a Currie Enterprises 9″ rear end with a helical limited-slip differential.

The suspension has been upgraded, with the front end from Global West now including tubular control arms, 620 lb/in coil springs, adjustable strut rods, and Koni shock absorbers. Out back, you’ll find matching Koni shock absorbers on traditional leaf springs.

The car has also been given EPAS electric power steering, Wilwood Dynapro calipers and subframe connectors, and Racing Torq Thrust II wheels on all four corners. When the car was stripped, Dynamat insulation was installed before it was reupholstered with black vinyl. It was given a Bluetooth-capable retro-look stereo, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Silver Sport Transmissions shifter, and a New Vintage gauge cluster.

The car is now being offered for sale out of Newbury Park, California on Bring a Trailer with records and a clean California title. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer