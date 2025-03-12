This is an original 1967 Ford Mustang GT with the K-code high-performance V8. When the Mustang was first introduced the K-code option was the most powerful version of the car, long before the arrival of the Shelby GT350, Mach 1, or Boss 302.

Less than 1% of early Ford Mustangs were ordered with the K-code package, only approximately 13,000 cars, so today they’re highly sought after and worth a considerable premium over a more standard A, C, or D-code Mustang with the lower output V8s.

Fast Facts – A 1967 Ford Mustang K-Code

This is a 1967 Ford Mustang K-Code, the version with the high-performance 289 cubic inch V8 – it was one of the most powerful versions of the early Mustang, producing 271 bhp. Less than 1% of Mustangs from this era featured the K-code option, making them rare and highly sought after today.

The K-code V8 featured several upgrades, including a high-performance camshaft, solid lifters, a 600 cfm Autolite carburetor, uprated valve springs, and a more performance-oriented exhaust system. These upgrades led to a significant boost in power compared to the standard V8 options.

This particular 1967 Mustang K-Code, now restored to original specifications, is finished in Dark Moss Green with a Parchment interior. It features the correct K-code engine, a replacement 4-speed Toploader transmission, and a range of original options.

The car, which has just 648 miles since restoration, is being sold on Bring a Trailer with a clean Texas title, an Elite Marti Report, and original documentation including a window sticker and service records. It was purchased by the current owner in 2023 and is now consigned for sale in Arizona.

What Is A K-Code Mustang?

Put simply, the K-code option for the early Ford Mustangs included a high-performance V8 engine, as well as upgrades to the suspension and the fitment of dual red-stripe tires. The real pièce de résistance of the K-code Mustang is the engine of course, it includes a slew of improvements to make it considerably more powerful than the standard engine.

The K-code V8 was based on the standard 289 cubic inch V8 used in the standard Mustang. It was given a high-performance camshaft, solid lifters, screw-in rocker studs, uprated valve springs, a 600 cfm Autolite 4100 carburetor with a manual choke, thicker main caps, 3/8″ connecting rod bolts, and an upgraded exhaust.

The K-code V8 also had its crank checked for imperfections before assembly, and it was given an uprated exhaust. The output of the K-code V8 was 271 bhp with 312 lb ft of torque, a marked upgrade over the 200 bhp and 282 lb ft of the C-code V8, or the 225 bhp and 305 lb ft of the A-code V8.

Of the approximately 1.7 million Mustangs that were built between the beginning of production in 1964 and the switch to a new body shell design in 1967. Of these, just 13,000 were K-code cars, or 0.76% of production.

The 1967 Ford Mustang K-Code Shown Here

The car you see in this article is an original 1967 Ford Mustang K-code, from the last production year. Interestingly, the accompanying Marti Report shows that this car is the only Mustang produced in this exact specification for the model year.

This Mustang now benefits from a restoration, it’s been refinished in Dark Moss Green over a Parchment vinyl upholstery interior, and it’s equipped with the correct K-code engine, as well as a replacement 4-speed Toploader manual transmission.

The car came new with the GT Equipment Group, including 14″ styled steel wheels, front disc brakes, GT side stripes, fog lights, a Sport Deck rear bench, the Interior Decor Group, a center console, a Deluxe steering wheel, and an AM radio.

It rides on F70-14 Goodyear Polyglas white-letter tires and it has a matching spare is stored in the trunk. Inside you’ll also find an overhead console, deluxe seat belts, a wooden-rimmed steering wheel, and contrasting carpeting.

The dashboard has a 140-mph speedometer, a tachometer, an analog clock, and auxiliary gauges for both fuel level and coolant temperature. The odometer is showing 648 miles, which is the mileage accrued since the completion of the restoration.

The current owner bought this car in 2023, it’s now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer in Arizona on dealer consignment with an Elite Marti Report, a window sticker, manufacturer’s literature, service records, and a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer