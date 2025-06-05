The Fabulous Fiberglass exhibit showcases handcrafted American cars of the 1960s and 1970s, which is the first of its kind to be on display in a museum setting. The exhibit is being put on by the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Georgia and runs through July 13th, 2025.

Building on the momentum of the 1950s American Specials, these cars represent the shift in design and thinking. In the wake of World War II, a do-it-yourself movement emerged: passionate enthusiasts, often young and mechanically inclined, began crafting their own sports cars. These weren’t mass-produced machines, but personal statements, vehicles born from imagination, skill, and a deep love for driving.

The 1960s ushered in a wave of cultural transformation, redefining everything from fashion to architecture and both production cars and handcrafted cars were no exception.

The sports car designs of the 1960s ignited new imagination especially for those driven to break new ground. While magazines of the era offered blueprints and how-to guides, few actually took the leap.

It’s really no surprise because crafting your own car from the ground up required an extraordinary mix of skills: design instincts, engineering know-how, fabrication talent, and a solid grasp of drivetrain mechanics. Even rarer was finding all of that in one person, plus the relentless determination to see the project through to the end.

This exhibit highlights that remarkable era of automotive creativity, focusing on the one-of-a-kind and the build-it-yourself. You’ll find stunning, handcrafted sports cars, each a singular creation, as well as expertly designed kits that challenged ambitious builders to bring their vision to life.

The vehicles showcased at the Savoy offer a window into the diversity and ingenuity of that time. Exceptionally rare today, many come from the original creators themselves, making this a truly unprecedented showing, the first museum exhibition of its kind dedicated to this unique chapter in automotive history.

The exhibit includes:

1962 Shark Roadster

1965 XKC Special

1969 Lola T70 MKIII-B Coupe

1958 Thor Coupe

1966 Novetta (Fiberfab Banshee / Caribee)

1969 Amante GT

1970 Manta Mirage

1976 Cimbria

1968 Fiberfab Jamaican

If you’d like to visit the museum and see the exhibit, the address is: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, Georgia, 30120. If you’d like to get your tickets in advance you can get them online here.