1961 U.S. Air Force Training Film: Helicopter Rescue Operations

This is a 1961 U.S. Air Force Training Film titled “Helicopter Rescue Operations”, it covers the use of the Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw in rescue procedures, and goes into quite a bit of interesting detail about how these operations were (and still are) conducted.

The film runs at just under 33 minutes in length, and by the end of it you’ll be prepared should you ever find yourself needing fly a Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw to recover downed military personnel from a body of water (you never know).