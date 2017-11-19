1961 U.S. Air Force Training Film: Helicopter Rescue Operations

This is a 1961 U.S. Air Force Training Film titled “Helicopter Rescue Operations”, it covers the use of the Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw in rescue procedures, and goes into quite a bit of interesting detail about how these operations were (and still are) conducted.
The film runs at just under 33 minutes in length, and by the end of it you’ll be prepared should you ever find yourself needing fly a Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw to recover downed military personnel from a body of water (you never know).
Related Posts
The Simpson M30 Bandit Carbon helmet is the modern version of the model that Simpson have been selling since the 1970s – though of course its been re-engineered from scratch to meet or exceed modern helmet safety standards. The carbon fibre shell is available in either a gloss or matte finish, the helmet is remarkably…
Read More
The Ford Mustang has now been in production non-stop since early 1964 – 53 consecutive model years with over 9 million units rolling off various Ford factory production lines. There aren’t many cars that can match the numbers achieved by the Mustang, or its cultural impact in the USA and around the world – including the founding of the…
Read More
The Blackburn Buccaneer was developed in the 1950s as a carrier-borne strike aircraft with a long range – capable of carrying a nuclear payload under enemy radar at speeds of Mach .85. In order to fit the Buccaneer onto the smaller carriers used by the British, the tail and nose could both fold inwards, and…
Read More
This is one of Luke Skywalker’s original Lightsabers from Return of the Jedi (Star Wars: Episode VI), it was used in the famous escape scene over the Sarlacc Pit in the Dune Sea on Tatooine. The Great Sarlacc Pit of Carkoon was (unsurprisingly) occupied by a Sarlacc, a favorite pet of Jabba the Hut. Sarlaccs…
Read More
The Woodman’s Pal was designed as a new take on the age-old machete – with a series of improvements for both safety and functionality. The variant you see here is the Military Premium Pal, it has black powdercoating to prevent rust and corrosion, and a specially annealed high carbon steel blade hardened to Rockwell C47…
Read More
The Biltwell Lane Splitter Helmet has been in limited release since it was introduced – demand has been so strong that no sooner is a new batch listed for sale than they sell out. The design of the full face Lane Splitter builds on the popularity of the Biltwell Gringo helmet – their original retro full…
Read More