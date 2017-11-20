The Bripe: Coffee Brew Pipe

The Bripe is an award-winning coffee brew pipe designed to be as small and minimalist as possible. It’s ultra-light and ultra-portable, making it ideal for use by adventure motorcyclists, campers, and hikers.
The Bripe is made of Copper, with a cork handle, a reusable stainless steel coffee filter, a thermometer, a reusable coffee tube, and it comes with a quad burner jet torch.
Getting good quality coffee while out in the wilderness or on the road can be a major tribulation, particularly for those of us who view instant coffee as little more than powdered horse shit.
You may get the occasional crackpipe quip from traveling companions about the Bripe, but that won’t matter because you’ll have freshly brewed coffee and all they’ll have is their jokes.
Buy Here
Related Posts
A Brief History of the Iso Grifo 90 The Iso Grifo 90 was built as a life-size wooden model designed by Marcello Gandini in the early 1990s, it was commissioned by Piero Rivolta, who believed the time was right to bring the Iso marque back from the grave. Rivolta commissioned Dallara to develop the chassis and…
Read More
Each Secret Stash Nickel is manufactured from actual, circulated American nickels and they’re indistinguishable from normal coins to the casual observer. There isn’t a whole lot of room inside them, but it’s enough for a micro USB, or a microfilm. The nickels all come with their own custom ring device for opening them – just…
Read More
The Lister Costin Chevrolet represented a new direction for the small British car maker, its slippery body was designed by aerodynamicist Frank Costin, a former engineer at the de Havilland Aircraft Company. Costin was one of the leading minds at adapting aircraft aerodynamics to racing cars, and in 1954 he was contracted by his brother Mike…
Read More
Silver Piston is run by a friendly chap by the name of Steve West based out of Atlanta, Georgia. Steve is a silversmith and an avid motorcyclist who’s become well-known for his unique Buffalo nickel and Indian Head nickel rings, and in recent years he’s branched out into making wedding bands, custom Zippo lighters, keyrings, necklaces,…
Read More
The Mercedes-Benz Blue Wonder + Dirty Hero 300 SLR is a highly detailed scale model sold by Racing Heroes, a small family run business based out of Santa Barbara, California. Each model is intricately detailed with a strong focus on accuracy and authenticity by Classic Model Cars, a German/Chinese company that are known for staggering…
Read More
The new Black Brand Carnivore Jacket was styled to evoke the mid-20th century gear worn by Marlon Brando in The Wild One. It has a hidden conceal carry pocket, adjustable waist buckles, stretch shoulder panels for comfort, vents, YKK® zippers, and hidden reflective piping. The jacket is made from distressed top-grain leather and it has…
Read More