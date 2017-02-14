The Sparco Cross RB-7 Driving Shoe has been designed for competition drivers who want full FIA safety certification, in a shoe that looks almost like regular street wear, with only the curved heel offering a hint to its true intentions.
Sparco developed the Cross RB-7 with an ultra-soft leather upper with both laces and a strap for closure, there’s an additional textured leather panel on the outside of each foot for heel and toe shifting, and the sole is made from an ultra-slim, light-weight RO1 anti-static and oil/fuel resistant outer sole that offers excellent pedal feel.
