Vintage Heuer Camaro Reading time: less than a minute. Gadgets

Gear

Style

Watches

The Heuer Camaro was first offered for sale in 1968, and it disappeared from catalogues in 1972 – giving it a relatively short production run, resulting in it now being quite a rare watch.

The manually-wound chronograph shares some familial similarity with the far more famous Heuer Monaco, Heuer Monza, and Heuer Carrera. It’s powered by the Valjoux 7733 movement, an exceedingly solid movement used broadly throughout the 1960s. The example you see here presents in good overall condition, and it’s currently being offered by the team over at Analog Shift for $5,400.

Buy Here