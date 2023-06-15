This is the Breakwater Supply™ Waterproof First Aid Kit, it was developed as a single kit that contains everything you need for emergencies both at home and off in the great outdoors.

The one thing many people neglect when planning for an adventure is emergency first aid supplies, and they can be far more important when miles away from help than when the nearest clinic is just a few blocks away.

The Breakwater Supply™ Waterproof First Aid Kit contains 101 individual items that were chosen based on real-world first aid situations. The full contents of the kit is below in bullet point form for easy reading, and it all weighs in at 1.3 lbs or 0.58 kgs.

Unusually for a first aid kit, this one also contains essential survival gear including a firestarter, a whistle, fishing supplies, a stainless steel wire saw, a paracord bracelet, a multitool with both serrated and flat blades, and a compass.

Typically we need to pack both a first aid kit and a survival kit for trips into the wilderness, so having them both together in a single waterproof bag does make plenty of sense.

Breakwater Supply™ First Aid Kit Contents:

30 adhesive bandages.

4 absorbent gauze pads (including ABD pad) and compression wraps.

Large triangular bandage.

Burn dressings.

Tourniquet.

CPR mask.

Foam/aluminum survival splint (pictured above).

Antibiotic ointment, sterilization pads, and more.

Mylar emergency blanket.

Rain poncho.

Stainless steel wire saw.

Multitool with pliers, serrated and sharp blades, flat and Philips head screwdrivers, can opener, and LED light.

Duct tape

Paracord survival bracelet with fire starter, whistle, fishing supplies, and a compass.

The kit comes in its own waterproof, high-visibility bag that has a clip top and a carabiner allowing it to be attached to your backpack for easy access. The current MSRP is $44.95 USD and you can find it for sale here on the Breakwater Supply™ Amazon Store.

Images courtesy of Breakwater Supply™