This is the Windeler Monoscale Magnetic Folding Knife, it’s a minimalist pocket knife with a titanium frame locking handle, a 440C stainless steel blade, and it can be used to create a stack with other Windeler tools if needed.

Windeler was founded by Douglas Windeler as an entirely new class of multitools that can be combined into custom stacks using a clever neodymium magnet-based mechanism, this system allows the tools to be quickly removed when they need to be used.

Windeler was launched on Kickstarter back in 2020 with a goal of raising £7,000 in order to put the multitool design into production. It would raise £103,216 in total with almost 1,000 backers – over 1,471% more than the original goal.

When buying your Windeler you start with the Monoscale Magnetic Folding Knife as the base unit, the rest of the multitools then attach to this, and you simply choose the tools you want. Windeler calls them “Staks” and many owners alter their multitools to only include what they need for a specific trip or adventure.

The Windeler Magnetic Folding Knife is a useful unit even without any additional tools added. As noted above it has a titanium (Ti6AL4V) frame locking handle with a 60mm 440C stainless steel drop-point blade.

It weighs just 40 grams and measures in at 160mm when open and 102mm when closed – making it ideal as an everyday carry knife for everything from opening packages and letters to slicing fruit on the go.

The knife itself costs $69 USD and the additional tools cost an average of $27 USD each, allowing you to just chose the items you want or need for your Windeler Stak. Some people opt to just have the pocket knife, other add things like flathead and Philips head screwdrivers, hex keys, pry bars, wax combs, and more.

Images courtesy of Windeler + Huckberry