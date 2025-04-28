This is the Crua Hybrid it’s a cleverly designed one-person tent that can be set up on the ground as usual, or suspended between two fixed points (typically trees or vehicles) to become a hammock tent.

One-person tents like this are common around the world, but typically have slightly different designs and unique names. In Australia they’re called swags, in Europe they’re often called a bivouac or bivvy, and in the USA they’re sometimes referred to as bedrolls or even sleeping burritos.

Crua: A History Speedrun

Crua was founded in 2015 by Derek O’Sullivan, who had become frustrated by tents being so uncomfortable and doing such a lousy job of insulating. He says he felt the lack of a good night’s sleep was really impacting his enjoyment of the outdoors, and he decided to do something about it.

Skipping forward 10 years, and Crua is now a major force to be reckoned with in the tent and outdoor equipment space, with dozens of tent designs, backpacks, apparel, hammocks and hammock tents, as well as gear for camp lighting and camp cooking.

Crua is perhaps best-known for their series of insulated tents designed for use in cold climates. These tents are only marginally heavier than usual, but they offer full insulation that keeps heat in, keeps the cold out, and also protects the occupants from noise and light – alloying for a much better night’s sleep.

The Crua Hybrid One-Person Hammock Tent

The Crua Hybrid was designed as a one-person tent that would be suitable for almost all eventualities. It packs down into a bag that measures 74 x 34 x 34 cm (29.1 x 13.3 x 13.3 in) and weighs 3 kgs or 6.6 lbs.

As noted in the introduction, the Crua Hybrid can be set up as a regular ground tent, or as a hammock suspended between two fixed points. This gives it considerably more flexibility than most one-person tents, and makes it well suited to most of the camping situations that you’re likely to encounter.

Each of these tents has integrated B3 polyester door and window bug mesh to keep the insects out, as well as a main structure made from waterproof ripstop polyester with a HH rating of up to 5000mm. Inside the tent you’ll find internal pockets for storing devices and gear, and it has two full-width doors at either side for easy entry and exit.

You can ow buy the Crua Hybrid directly from the Crua store here. It retails for $199.99 USD and it comes with a two year warranty, and a 30 day returns policy.

Images courtesy of Crua