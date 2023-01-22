This is an original Wayne Davis teardrop camper from a little over 30 years ago, it remains in excellent vintage condition throughout and is now the perfect weekend away camper for a classic car owner.

Teardrop campers have been around for decades, they offer an excellent alternative to full-sized camper trailers as they can be towed by a wider range of vehicles due to their lower weight – they also tend to cost considerably less.

Generally speaking a teardrop camper will have a teardrop side profile designed for better aerodynamics, inside you’ll find a double bed and in the rear there’s an opening half clamshell that typically houses a simple kitchen.

This Wayne Davis teardrop camper was built in 1992, it has a main structure of wood with an alloy roof that extends front to top. The wood has a two tone finish, with a mahogany-like finish on the main panels and Birch-colored light trim elements throughout.

The trailer was clearly inspired by the era of 1920s and 1930s, it rides on classic wire wheels under elegant curved fenders and the interior looks distinctly pre-WWII. The kitchenette area continues this theme with period correct carafes, cocktail equipment, and glassware.

There are some clues to the more modern age of the camper, it has a small CRT TV fitted in the rear section along with dual speakers and a stereo system. There’s also a CD changer inside with a pair of speakers, and some integrated downlighting.

The next owner of this camper may want to color match the fenders, wheels, and door trims to match the color of their own classic car, they could keep them as-is of course in their subtle dark Cherry red, or switch to a more neutral colorway.

This unusual Wayne Davis teardrop camper is due to roll across the auction block with Bonhams on the 27th of January in Scottsdale, Arizona.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here, it has a price guide of $50,000 – $75,000 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams