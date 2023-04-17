This illuminated Porsche wall clock is said to be an original that dates back to the 1970s, a time when the company was dominating race tracks across Europe and North America with the Porsche 917 and the later 917/30.

This clock has an electronic quartz movement that’s powered by a single cell battery, it can also be plugged into the mains power and switched on which activates the circular fluorescent tube, which illuminates the face of the clock.

The clock’s electronics can handle 125, 160, and 220 volt power sources, and the circular fluorescent tube is widely available and easy to replace when needed. The face of the clock is white with red markings and numerals at the 12, 3, 6, and 9 o’clock positions.

A period correct Porsche logo is displayed along the bottom of the face and it measures in at 22″ tall, 19″ wide, and 4″ deep with keyholes in the back to allow it to be hung on the wall. It comes in a wooden shipping crate and it’s being sold out of Napa, California.

The 1970s were a critically important time in the history of Porsche, it started out with the dominant Porsche 917 winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970 and 1971, the influential Porsche 911 Turbo was released in 1975, followed by the company’s first ever front-engined, liquid-cooled car – the Porsche 924 of 1976.

This 1970s-era Porsche clock was made by IRAM in Italy under license, clocks like this would likely have been used in dealerships and Porsche-specialist mechanical workshops, and they now make an excellent addition to the wall at home for Porsche owners and enthusiasts.

