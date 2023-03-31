This is a Porsche 917 Le Mans slot car raceway that was built by Slot Mods of Detroit. It’s housed inside a replica Porsche 917 body that is approximately 1:1 scale and it opens via a remote control to show a replica of the Circuit de la Sarthe as featured in the 1971 movie “Le Mans.”

The two lane slot car track features the Le Mans pit straight, one of the most famous in the world, as well as grass, shrubs, trees, and period correct sponsorship including Shell, Agip, Champion, Girling, Bilstein, and Solex.

Above Film: This is the trailer of the 1971 Steve McQueen film “Le Mans.” It has become a cult classic and is now considered essential viewing for any fan of racing. McQueen himself was an accomplished racer on both two wheels and four.

The main two-tier grandstand is full of spectators overlooking the pits, and a number of 1:32 scale Porsche 917 slot cars are present, along with a Porsche 908, Porsche 911, Ford GT40, a Ferrari 512, and a number of others.

Once you’ve opened the track up there are two controllers, one for each lane, and 19 slot cars to choose from. There are also two stools to help keep you comfortable on those longer endurance slot car races.

The track layout measures in at 13′ long by 6′ feet wide and it’s mounted on discreet caster wheels, making it easy to roll the car out for racing and then return it to its display location afterwards.

This set up was built by Slot Mods of Detroit, Michigan approximately 10 years ago and its remained with the buyer ever since. It’s now being offered for sale out of Waltham, Massachusetts on Bring a Trailer.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual Porsche 917 Le Mans slot car track you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer