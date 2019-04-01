The Veldt Helmet Collection by Chanel + Pharrell Williams

This collection of Veldt helmets was customised at the direction of Chanel and Pharrell Williams as part of the American singer’s new Chanel collection.
Veldt was likely an easy choice as the Isle of Man based company already offers comprehensive customization options on their helmets, allowing customers to send in art for their shells, they can also send materials for the internal upholstery if they wish, and they can choose their own Pantone paint codes for the exterior paint work.
All Veldt helmets have autoclave-baked carbon fibre shells, gunmetal metal parts, and aeration grooves. They can be ordered with Portuguese leather-lined interiors, and you can choose from open or full face helmet designs with a flip up visor or without, for those who prefer goggles.
When ordering you can choose between either DOT or ECE R22-05 safety certification, and sizing ranges from XS-S, M-L, to XL-XXL.
The Chanel + Pharrell Williams takes much of its influence from the Japanese post-apocalyptic cyberpunk animated film Akira, with some Bosozoku motorcycle gang influences thrown in for good measure.
Though it may not be the sort of thing we’d typically feature here on Silodrome, it’s great to see independent moto companies like Veldt getting exposure to the wider world, outside of our gasoline scented corner of the internet.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Spidi Originals LE Jacket is a classically styled motorcycle jacket that captures the aesthetic of the formative days of the world-renowned motorcycle gear manufacturer. Spidi started out making motorcycle gear back in 1977, enjoying their first moment in the spotlight when “King” Kenny Roberts won the 1979 500cc World Championship wearing their gloves. The…
These leather grip wraps by Trip Machine are designed to fit over the top of your regular grips, they can be installed using nothing but a pair of scissors, and they have a backing of heavy duty 3M adhesive tape to keep them firmly in place. Trip Machine offer the grip wraps in four colorways…
Every now and then I like to feature something slightly ridiculous, and the Ka-Bar Tactical Military Spork definitely fits the bill. Although there’s clearly humor to be had with anything called a tactical spork, it does actually look kind of useful as a cheap ($13~), lightweight cutlery option for when you’re out in the wild….
The Vuz Motorcycle Tent is designed for use on motorcycle road trips, either on or off road. Unlike most tents, the Vuz has a built in motorcycle garage on one side and a 3-person tent on the other, making it ideal for everything from weekends away to cross-continental adventures. When camping it can be a good…
The Redux Courg Watch is an affordable, military-spec titanium watch with an automatic movement featuring 24 jewels and a 41 hour power reserve. The name “Courg” is a reference to the universal navigational waypoint outside Washington, DC – it’s pronounced “courage”. The watch has a lightweight titanium grade 2 case and bezel with matte bead…
The iconic Fisher Bullet Space Pen, named for its sleek bullet-shaped rounded ends, has long been celebrated as an icon of mid-century modern design, and you’ll find examples in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection as a symbol of American industrial design. The Myth Of The Million Dollar NASA Pen vs Soviet Space Pencils The Space Pen…