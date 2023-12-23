This is the Roadie, it’s a kit developed by the specialists at Redi to be tossed into the trunk of your vehicle for when you need it. Inside you’ll find 113 individual items including a first aid kit, personal survival items, and everyday essentials.

Redi was founded to develop a series of pre-filled and organized kits for motorists in a variety of sizes and levels of complexity. It was realized that most people keep little to nothing in the way of survival and first aid items in their car, and it’s the one place you’re very likely to need them eventually.

The kits offered by Redi currently include the Roadie, the Roadie+, and the Roadie Pro. They all include a selection of essential first aid and other items, with the Roadie containing 113 pieces, the Roadie + containing 142 pieces, and the Roadie Pro containing 250 pieces.

The reason three separate kits are offered is because, generally speaking, a person commuting to the office everyday will have very different requirements to a person who goes four wheeling every weekend, or a person who is about to embark on a cross-country overland expedition.

The Roadie

The Roadie is the most compact and affordable of the three kits offered by Redi. As mentioned higher up it consists of 113 items all contained in a bright survival orange 1000 D Cordura bag that opens up via a perimeter zipper like a clamshell for easy access to the contents in a hurry.

Inside you’ll find three distinct sections, the Everyday Essentials Bag, the Tools section, and the First Aid Kit. We’ve laid out the items in each section in full below for easier reading.

Everyday Essentials Bag

Compact Hairbrush & Mirror

Dental Floss

Stain Remover Pen

Tissues

Reusable Lint Roller

Peppermint Chapstick

Fine Point Pen

Microfiber Cloth

Peppermint Mints

Sticky Notes

Multi-Surface Disinfectant Wipes

SPF 50 Sunscreen

Hand Sanitizer

The Tools Section

Stainless Steel Tweezers

Emergency Urinal

Instant Cold Pack

Poncho

Pen Flashlight with batteries

Permanent Marker

6″ Trauma Shears

CPR Shield

Digital Thermometer

Silk Adhesive Tape

Eye Wash Solution

First Aid Booklet

The First Aid Kit

Bandage Pouch

(10) Bandage 1×3″ | Latex Free

(10) Children Bandage | Latex Free

(5) Fingertip Bandage | Latex Free

(3) Bandage 2×4″ | Latex Free

(3) Blister Pad

(2) Wound Closure Strip

Gauze Rolls & Wraps

(2) Gauze Pad 2×2″/4×4”

(2) Non-Adherent Pad 2×2″/4×4”

(2) Eye Pad

(1) Abdominal Pad

(1) Cohesive Wrap 2×5″

(1) Gauze Roll 4″

Skin Treatment

(4) Hydrocortisone Cream

(3) Burn Relief Gel

(2) Anti-Itch Cream

(2) Bug Repellent

(1) Sting Relief Wipe

Wound Prep

(5) Triple Antibiotic Ointment

(5) Antiseptic Towelette

(5) Hand Sanitizing Wipe

(2) Petroleum Jelly

(2) Pair of Nitrile Gloves | Latex Free

Medication

(4) Iprin (Comparable to Advil®)

(2) APAP (Comparable to Tylenol®)

(2) Aspirin (Comparable to Bayer®)

(2) Diamode (Comparable to Imodium® AD)

(2) Nutralox® (Comprable to Tums®)

(2) Diphen (Comprable to Benadryl®)

(2) Sudo-Tab® PE (Comprable to Sudafed PE®)

(2) Cetafen® (Comparable to Cold/Cough Relief)

Glucose/Electrolytes

Glucose Gel Packet

Electrolyte Packet

The Roadie was designed and assembled in the United States and it measures in at 9.4″ x 8″ x 3.3″. It comes with a velcro mounting pad, a velcro attachment strap, and a buckle strap, which will allow you to safely fasten it no matter what you’re driving.

Redi has a QR code-based quick refill system, so as you use items from the bag you can order replacements to replenish the bag over time. The website also has a series of How To videos, showing people how to use the bags and their contents effectively.

Visit The Store