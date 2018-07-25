Trip Machine Leather Grip Wraps

These leather grip wraps by Trip Machine are designed to fit over the top of your regular grips, they can be installed using nothing but a pair of scissors, and they have a backing of heavy duty 3M adhesive tape to keep them firmly in place.
Trip Machine offer the grip wraps in four colorways – cherry red, black, tobacco brown, and vintage tan. Each is made from premium leather, and each is made to be slightly longer than you’ll actually need so you can trim it with scissors to get the perfect fit.
Many motorcyclists find that modern motorcycle grips are too narrow, so grip wrap is an easy way to make them thicker and softer. The additional benefit is that vibration and hand fatigue can be reduced, the latter can be a real problem on longer rides.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Thodio .50 Cal A-Box is known as the original ammo can boombox, each is made using a steel ammunition box previously used to hold .50 caliber rifle rounds. Each unit is individually handmade in Amsterdam, using 4 inch custom Thodio KSX4 high power, long throw coaxial Kevlar speakers with 3/4 inch Softdome tweeters, and…
Read More
There aren’t many sub-$1,000 USD wristwatches you can buy that look perfectly at home in the cockpit of a Lancia Stratos, but the Group B watch by Autodromo is one of them. The Group B is powered by the Miyota 9015 automatic 24 jewel hacking mechanical movement and has a sapphire crystal face, titanium and…
Read More
Fisher Astronaut Space Pens have been used on every manned NASA space mission since Apollo 7 in 1968, the pen also features prominently in a now legendary episode of Seinfeld that was fittingly titled “The Pen” (episode 3, season 3). Engineers spent years developing the space pen, ensuring that it could not only write upside…
Read More
The TobyRich Moskito is a $49.98 USD remote controlled airplane that you pilot using an iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. It wasn’t that many years ago that R/C aircraft were an expensive hobby enjoyed by relatively few – with a significant barrier to entry thanks to the fact that it was commonplace for rookie pilots…
Read More
The Airfix Combustion Engine Kit is a model engine powered by batteries that has red lights in the spark plugs to show firing order. It works mechanically just like a real engine, with a crankshaft and cam, conrods and pistons, rocker arms and valves. It’s driven by a small electric motor that requires 3 x…
Read More
The Breitling Sprint was originally developed by the Swiss watchmaker for use by athletes, with a reliable Valjoux 7733 chronograph movement allowing coaches or athletes to track their times down to the second. The exact year this watch was made is unknown, thought it’s believed to be a 1960s era unit as Breitling switched to…
Read More