Trip Machine Leather Grip Wraps

These leather grip wraps by Trip Machine are designed to fit over the top of your regular grips, they can be installed using nothing but a pair of scissors, and they have a backing of heavy duty 3M adhesive tape to keep them firmly in place.

Trip Machine offer the grip wraps in four colorways – cherry red, black, tobacco brown, and vintage tan. Each is made from premium leather, and each is made to be slightly longer than you’ll actually need so you can trim it with scissors to get the perfect fit.

Many motorcyclists find that modern motorcycle grips are too narrow, so grip wrap is an easy way to make them thicker and softer. The additional benefit is that vibration and hand fatigue can be reduced, the latter can be a real problem on longer rides.

