This is the titanium French Press from Japanese company Snow Peak, who have been making high-quality adventure gear since the 1950s, and titanium equipment for over 30 years.

Weighing only 6.3 ounces but offering a capacity of 24 fluid ounces, the Snow Peak French Press is designed to keep quality fresh coffee on offer even when pack weight is an absolute priority.

History Speedrun: Snow Peak

Snow Peak was founded in 1958 by Yukio Yamai, a mountaineer who wasn’t happy with the climbing equipment available to him at the time. Based in Tsubame-Sanjo – a city in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture long regarded as the country’s metalworking capital – Yamai began making his own gear, drawing on the region’s long tradition of high-quality metal craftsmanship.

The company was more or less completely focused on mountaineering equipment through its first few decades before pivoting toward camping gear in the 1980s under Yamai’s son, Tohru. Titanium cookware and drinkware followed in the 1990s, produced in Tsubame-Sanjo by artisans with generational expertise in working the metal.

A small US distribution operation launched from a garage in Gresham, Oregon in 1999, and the brand’s following grew steadily from there, largely by word of mouth. Snow Peak expanded into technical apparel in 2014, and in 2020 Yukio’s granddaughter Lisa Yamai became the company’s third-generation president.

The Snow Peak Titanium French Press

The titanium French Press by Snow Peak holds 24 fluid ounces, weighs in at 6.3 ounces, and is built from Japanese titanium manufactured in Tsubame-Sanjo using the same processes behind Snow Peak’s popular camping cookware (and drinkware) range.

Its single-wall construction allows the press to be placed directly over a camp stove or other heat source to boil water, removing the need for a separate pot, and helping to reduce overall pack weight. Once heated, you add grounds, stir, steep for a few minutes, and then press.

Snow Peak recommends 25 to 30 grams of coffee for one strong cup, or double that for two. The French Press is designed to pair with the company’s Field Barista Coffee Grinder for a compact, self-contained brewing setup, but each of these products obviously also works as a standalone.

Titanium is corrosion-resistant, flavor-neutral, remarkably lightweight, and tough – the kind of material that develops a patina over time rather than wearing out. The titanium French Press by Snow Peak is ideal for anyone who needs a light pack weight but can’t stand the idea of giving up real coffee in the field.

It’s now being offered for sale in the US by the well-known outfitters Huckberry, you can visit the store listing here if you’d like to read more or get your own.

Images courtesy of Huckberry