This is the Bushcraft Box Set from well-known survival author and expert Dave Canterbury. These four books make a great addition any bookshelf, and when the end of the world comes they’ll be worth their weight in gold.

The Bushcraft series of books started with Bushcraft 101 which became a cornerstone for people who wanted to learn how to survive in the wilderness. It was soon followed by three more books including Advanced Bushcraft, The Bushcraft Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild, and Bushcraft First Aid which was written with Jason A. Hunt, PhD.

History Speedrun: Dave Canterbury

Dave Canterbury is an American outdoorsman, survival instructor, and a nonfiction author best known for helping to bring bushcraft concepts to a mainstream audience in the USA and around the world.

He’s the founder of The Pathfinder School, an Ohio-based training school focused on practical wilderness skills, self-reliance, and systems thinking for outdoor living. Central to his teaching has always been the widely cited “5Cs of Survivability” framework, which structures gear selection and priorities around cutting tools, covering, combustion, containers, and cordage.

Canterbury’s public profile rapidly expanded in the early 2010s through television, most notably with an appearance on the TC series Dual Survival, but his longer-term impact has come through publishing and instruction rather than television. He’s a commercially published author with Adams Media, a subsidiary of publishing giant Simon & Schuster, and his books are widely held in libraries and extensively used in outdoor education programs.

His books include Bushcraft 101, Advanced Bushcraft, The Bushcraft Guide to Trapping, Gathering, and Cooking in the Wild, Bushcraft First Aid (co-written with Jason A. Hunt, PhD), and other related titles that always emphasize foundational outdoor skills, risk management, and adaptability in outdoor settings.

The Bushcraft Box Set

The Bushcraft Box Set includes four individual books, all focused on outdoor survival. As noted above they were all written by celebrated outdoor survival specialist Dave Canterbury, with Jason A. Hunt, PhD joining him for the first aid book.

When Bushcraft 101 was released in 2014 and quickly became a bestseller thanks to its approachability. The book expected you to know nothing about bushcraft survival, and guided you through the key points with well-written text and ample illustrations.

The other books in the series have all followed this same guiding principle and they’ve all become solid sellers in their own right.

For the first time they have now all been combined into a single box set and you can get all four books in the series for $50~ USD on the official Amazon store here.

