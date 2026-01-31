This is the Telescoping Fire Blower from American outfitting company Barebones. It has brass sections on each end, and a telescoping stainless steel center that allows you to blow air directly into the base of a fire without losing your eyebrows.

This device is intended for use when you’re getting your campfire (or BBQ) started and the kindling needs a little encouragement to get going. The tube also has a one way valve designed to avoid you from accidentally sucking in a lung full of smoke and coughing up a lung.

History Speedrun: Barebones

Barebones was founded by Robert Workman in 2012 as a philanthropic endeavor, the company’s first product was a state-of-the-art emergency shelter that was then provided in significant numbers to underprivileged communities and used extensively disaster recovery efforts around the world.

Perhaps most notably, 97 of these shelters were set up in Nepal and given electrical power via a GoalZero series of solar panel and battery system units. These shelters are used across the country as maternal health clinics for women in rural areas, providing them with professional midwives and vastly improved standards of care.

Barebones has since grown from only making shelters to making a wide range of gear and equipment, much of it intended for use in the great outdoors. They’re producing everything from fire pits and skillets to machetes, felling axes, bags, lanterns, knives, and more.

The Telescoping Fire Blower

As the name implies, the Telescoping Fire Blower is used for blowing air (and fresh oxygen) into the base of a fire to help get it going.

The blower is made with stainless-steel telescoping tubes that have brass fittings at each end, giving it both excellent corrosion resistance and a reassuring sense of heft without any unnecessary weight. Fully collapsed, it packs down small enough for a cook kit or tool roll, when extended it provides enough reach to safely direct air deep into embers or coals.

It also has a one-way valve at the mouthpiece that helps prevent smoke or ash blowback, a small detail that matters greatly in real-world use. As with all the other gear made by Barebones, the Telescoping Fire Blower is built to last for life.

It’s now available to buy direct from Barebones here with an MSRP of $39.99 USD and a two year warranty.

Images courtesy of Barebones