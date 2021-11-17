This is the VSSL Camp Supplies SUUNTO Edition, it’s a flashlight made from military-grade aluminum that has a SUUNTO compass in the base, and inside the shaft you’ll find over 70 pieces of essential survival gear organized into stackable aluminum tins.

VSSL (pronounced “Vessel”) was founded by Todd Weimer based on his experiences growing up in Canada’s remote northern wilderness. Weimer got good at packing light but still keeping all the essentials on hand, and he incorporated these lessons into his initial VSSL prototypes.

The idea for the first VSSL products came about in part due to the fact that modern LEDs are able to produce so much light with so little power, meaning that all of the batteries in those hefty tubular flashlights of yesteryear are no longer required.

All of this potentially empty space inside the flashlight gave Weimer an idea – why not fill it with essential survival, first aid, or camping supplies? Hell, why not fill it with whisky? So he created his own VSSL flashlights to do all of those things and more.

The model you see here is the SUUNTO Edition of the VSSL Camp Supplies Flashlight, inside it you’ll find over 70 individual items covering you for essential camp needs, survival situations, and emergency first aid.

As you would expect each comes with a built-in flashlight, specifically a four-mode LED flashlight. In the base you’ll find a high-quality SUUNTO KB-14 mechanical compass, and inside you’ll find a series of small round tins that contain everything you need to get a fire started, treat simple wounds, cut wood, catch fish, and set up a basic shelter using the included 25 feet of marine grade rope.

Visit The Store